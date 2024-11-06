Tour de France Femmes breakout rider Cédrine Kerbaol signs with EF-Oatly-Cannondale

"I’m coming with expectations of doing big things with the team," says the Frenchwoman

Cédrine Kerbaol, one of the breakout riders of the 2024 Tour de France Femmes, has signed with EF-Oatly-Cannondale after terminating her contract with Ceratizit-WNT a year early.

“This team was something I was always interested in,” Kerbaol said in a statement. “There are a lot of strong riders here so I’m coming with expectations of doing big things with the team.”

