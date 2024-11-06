Tour de France Femmes breakout rider Cédrine Kerbaol signs with EF-Oatly-Cannondale

Cédrine Kerbaol, one of the breakout riders of the 2024 Tour de France Femmes, has signed with EF-Oatly-Cannondale after terminating her contract with Ceratizit-WNT a year early.

“This team was something I was always interested in,” Kerbaol said in a statement. “There are a lot of strong riders here so I’m coming with expectations of doing big things with the team.”

The 23-year-old French woman is one of the most promising talents in the peloton. A true all-rounder, Kerbaol is a former U23 and elite French national time trial champion, a strong climber and a skilled descender. In 2023, she was the best young rider at the Tour de France Femmes and netted a silver medal at the U23 individual time trial world championships. This year, she built on her success by winning Vuelta CV Feminas, Durango-Durango, Chrono Roland Bouge, and closed out her season with a solo victory at Tre Valli Varesine.

She also delivered France its first-ever stage win in the Tour de France Femmes after a well-timed attack and masterclass descent into Morteau on stage 6. With her stage win, Kerbaol moved into second place in the general classification as the Tour headed into the Alps for the final two days of racing. Although she lost time on the mountainous Stage 7, she returned as a key contender on the final day, fearlessly descending the Col du Glandon and showcasing her all-around strength by finishing sixth on the stage and in the overall when the Tour concluded atop the Alpe d'Huez.

“Long, solitary efforts like a time trial or a breakaway are my main strength on the bike. That’s how I like to race. I’m a strong climber and, something I wouldn’t necessarily have said in the past, a strong descender too. “I try to be balanced. I try to be a bit of everything," Kerbaol said.

Kerboal was on contract with Ceratizit-WNT through the end of 2025, but when the team failed to submit its WorldTour applications in time, Kerbaol was legally allowed to welcome other offers and break her contract.

Ceratizit-WNT released a statement explaining that the application mishap was a mere "administrative delay" and that the team is "of course disappointed" to see Kerbaol go.

"Naturally, we're disappointed to see Cédrine depart in this way but we respect her decision and wish her all the best for the road ahead," commented Claude Sun, Ceratizit-WNT team manager.

"As a team, we can look proudly back on our most successful season in our history, one that spans 10 years now since our beginnings back in the UK. We look ahead with excitement to our 11th season in 2025 and our second in the World Tour, welcoming several talented young riders as part of a new-look team."

After winning the white young rider jersey in 2023 and a stage in 2024, Kerboal has high hopes for the Tour de France Femmes in 2025.

“I love the Tour de France Femmes and next year the second stage starts in my hometown. I was born in Brest so that’s a really, really big target I’m looking forward to,” she said.

"My dreams are what motivate me. I like to keep my dreams to myself but I want to be the best rider I can be so I am always looking for the best way to get there and, of course, to also have fun."

EF-Oatly-Cannondale's general manager Esra Tromp expressed excitement about the new signee, stating that Kerboal fits in well with the team's DNA.

"Her style of riding is exactly how we want to race. It’s exciting to watch how she will risk losing in order to give her all for a result," Tromp said.

"She is an impressive rider and still quite young. We both have big ambitions and I am confident that we will grow and achieve together. Cédrine’s strength and versatility make her the ideal rider to complete our 2025 roster."