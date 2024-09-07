Paul Magnier takes hat-trick of wins at Tour of Britain with stage five victory

Young Frenchman powers to third stage win as three-man breakaway caught at the death

Paul Magnier celebrates winning Stage 5 of the Tour of Britain
(Image credit: SWPix)
By
published
in News

Paul Magnier (Soudal Quick-Step) powered to a third stage win at the Tour of Britain as he dominated the bunch sprint in Northampton city centre on stage five.

A three-man breakaway of Connor Swift (Ineos Grenadiers), Rasmus Pedersen (Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale) and Matt Holmes (Great Britain) were caught just a few hundred metres from the line as a messy sprint unfolded.

Flo Clifford
Latest
