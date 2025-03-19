The 2027 Tour de France will be within touching distance in the UK - here's what you can expect and when you'll need to book on accommodation

For the first time in 13 years, the men's Tour de France will return to British shores in 2027, with the women's equivalent, the Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift, following suit a few weeks later for the first time.

Details are thin on the ground at the moment, especially for the Tour de France Femmes, but we know that the Tour de France will come to Scotland, England and Wales for three stages in June or July 2027, and the Femmes will also have three stages in the UK, bringing millions of people out to the roadside, and getting some of the best bike riders in the world on our roads. Hopefully, there will be a few potholes fixed in the process, too.

