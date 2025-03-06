'We even cancelled the milkman - I just can't justify this': 90% of fans won't sign up to TNT after Eurosport closure as households looks to cut subscription costs

With the cost of watching live cycling skyrocketing in the UK, Tom Thewlis asks why this is happening now, and assesses the impact on fans and on the future of the sport

A composite image of cycling on television, with a remote
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Tom Thewlis
By
published

British cycling fans were left stunned by the recent announcement that, from the end of last month, the cost of live coverage will more than quadruple. From 28 February, Eurosport in the UK – a staple for cycling coverage since 1989 – was merged with TNT Sports, hiking the monthly subscription fee from £6.99 to £30.99. That’s a 343% increase, with the annual cost soaring to £371.88. Adding to the pain, 2025 marks the final year of free-to-air Tour de France coverage after more than 25 years.

The decision by Warner Bros Discovery, TNT’s parent company, impacted viewers in both the UK and Ireland, including those with Sky and Virgin Media packages. Viewers have reacted to the move with frustration, disbelief and outright fury as they have begun to ponder the implications to their finances and whether they will have to forgo watching their favourite sport.

