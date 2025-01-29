Cycling coverage is getting much more expensive in the UK – tell us what you think

Eurosport is closing down in the UK and there will be no more free-to-air Tour de France coverage in Britain from 2026

Tadej Pogacar and Jonas Vingegaard
(Image credit: Getty Images)
David Bradford
By
published

Cycling fans in the UK are bracing for a dramatic increase in the cost of watching the sport they love, with Eurosport set to disappear from our screens. All cycling content previously shown on Eurosport will migrate to TNT Sports, which will cost £30.99 per month. The shift, which takes place at the end of February, means that watching live cycling on TV will, for many fans, more than quadruple in price.

Under the new arrangement, Discovery+ will remain available but its subscription cost is set to leap from the current £6.99 a month (or £59.99 annually) to £31.99 per month. Adding insult to injury, the Tour de France – traditionally available free-to-view on ITV4 – will also be leaving free-to-air TV next year.

Thank you for reading 20 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

David Bradford
David Bradford
Features editor

David Bradford is features editor of Cycling Weekly (print edition). He has been writing and editing professionally for more than 15 years, and has published work in national newspapers and magazines including the Independent, the Guardian, the Times, the Irish Times, Vice.com and Runner’s World. Alongside his love of cycling, David is a long-distance runner with a marathon PB of two hours 28 minutes. Having been diagnosed with retinitis pigmentosa (RP) in 2006, he also writes about sight loss and hosts the podcast Ways of Not Seeing.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Latest
You might also like