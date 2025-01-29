Cycling coverage is getting much more expensive in the UK – tell us what you think
Eurosport is closing down in the UK and there will be no more free-to-air Tour de France coverage in Britain from 2026
Cycling fans in the UK are bracing for a dramatic increase in the cost of watching the sport they love, with Eurosport set to disappear from our screens. All cycling content previously shown on Eurosport will migrate to TNT Sports, which will cost £30.99 per month. The shift, which takes place at the end of February, means that watching live cycling on TV will, for many fans, more than quadruple in price.
Under the new arrangement, Discovery+ will remain available but its subscription cost is set to leap from the current £6.99 a month (or £59.99 annually) to £31.99 per month. Adding insult to injury, the Tour de France – traditionally available free-to-view on ITV4 – will also be leaving free-to-air TV next year.
Coming at a time of stretched finances, if not a cost of living crisis, this huge increase in the cost of cycling coverage represents a major blow for UK fans of the sport. Inevitably for some the new subscription will prove unaffordable, and with no free option available, these viewers will be priced out.
Will the price hike alienate casual fans and decimate the sport’s popularity, or will the majority of the UK cycling community absorb the cost to retain access to live bike racing? And what does this mean for future accessibility of the sport in the UK, particularly for younger fans and those taking an interest in cycling for the first time?
We want to hear from you. Cycling Weekly is running a short survey to gather reactions from our readers on how this shift will impact their viewing habits. Are you planning to subscribe to TNT Sports? Will the increased cost force you to watch less cycling, or are you seeking alternative ways to follow the action?
Your input is invaluable in understanding how this change will affect the UK cycling community. Please take a moment to share your thoughts in our survey – your voice matters. Results will be shared in a forthcoming article in Cycling Weekly’s print magazine and online.
David Bradford is features editor of Cycling Weekly (print edition). He has been writing and editing professionally for more than 15 years, and has published work in national newspapers and magazines including the Independent, the Guardian, the Times, the Irish Times, Vice.com and Runner’s World. Alongside his love of cycling, David is a long-distance runner with a marathon PB of two hours 28 minutes. Having been diagnosed with retinitis pigmentosa (RP) in 2006, he also writes about sight loss and hosts the podcast Ways of Not Seeing.
