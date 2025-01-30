'A huge shame' - Tao Geoghegan Hart on Eurosport's UK closure and the rising cost of watching cycling

'I think it is now very relevant to realise where this money is going and where it is not,' says Giro d'Italia winner

Giro d’Italia winner Tao Geoghegan Hart has said the rising cost of watching cycling in the UK is a “huge problem” and a “huge shame” for cycling fans.

In a candid Instagram post, the 29-year-old became one of the first UK pros to speak openly about the issue, and called on viewers to “question the monopoly” over cycling coverage in the UK.

