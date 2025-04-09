'We need to keep the biggest race in the sport free' - Petition calling for Tour de France to remain on free-to-air television nears 10,000 signatures

As things stand, the Tour will be not be free to watch in 2026, but a petition is seeking to change the way it is categorised by the UK government

Victor Campenaerts rides in front of a TV camera motorbike at the 2023 Tour de France
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Adam Becket's avatar
By
published

Wimbledon, the FA Cup Final, the Grand National. It does not seem too much of a stretch to suggest that the men's Tour de France should rank among these sporting behemoths, stand out events of the year. The thing that connects these trio is that they all are given 'Category A' status by the British TV regulators, Ofcom, meaning that they have to be broadcast on free-to-air television.

A petition is now trying to get the Tour in amongst this group, following the news that ITV's free Tour de France will end this year in the UK, and also the demise of Eurosport. With Warner Bros. Discovery - via TNT Sports - now owning exclusive rights to show the Tour, it seems like it will be much more expensive to watch the biggest bike race of the year next July. At the moment a new subscription costs £30.99 a month.

