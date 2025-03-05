'Eurosport's demise is a hammer blow for coverage of cycling in the UK' - Debate over free-to-air bike racing reaches Parliament

MP says it will be a "tragedy" if a Tour de France UK Grand Départ is not available to watch for free

A helicopter hovers over the Tour de France 2024 peloton
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Tom Davidson
By
published

It’s not every day that people such as Mark Cavendish, Mathieu van der Poel and Ned Boulting are name-dropped in the UK Parliament, but all three were cited on Wednesday morning in a half-hour debate about the merits of free-to-air cycling coverage.

Proposed by Conservative MP Ben Obese-Jecty, the debate stemmed from the recent closure of Eurosport, and cycling’s shift to Warner Bros. Discovery’s (WBD) premium channel TNT Sports, carrying with it a 343% price hike, from £6.99 to £30.99 a month.

Thank you for reading 20 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Tom Davidson
Tom Davidson
Senior News and Features Writer

Tom joined Cycling Weekly as a news and features writer in the summer of 2022, having previously contributed as a freelancer. He is fluent in French and Spanish, and holds a master's degree in International Journalism, which he passed with distinction. Since 2020, he has been the host of The TT Podcast, offering race analysis and rider interviews.

An enthusiastic cyclist himself, Tom likes it most when the road goes uphill, and actively seeks out double-figure gradients on his rides. His best result is 28th in a hill-climb competition, albeit out of 40 entrants.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Latest
You might also like