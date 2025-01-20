Tao Geoghegan Hart aims to 'be competitive, even in small races' as he starts 2025 under the radar

‘I think it's a little bit nonsensical to look past that and to start looking at big goals’ says 29-year-old Lidl-Trek rider as he explains he will start the year at the Volta ao Algarve

Tao Geoghegan Hart
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Tom Thewlis
By
published
in News

Unlike many other WorldTour riders, Tao Geoghegan Hart sees little point in publicly outlining grand plans for 2025 and is opting to instead take each race as it comes once the new campaign gets underway.

The now 29-year-old previously won the Giro d’Italia in 2020 and appeared to be returning to the form of his life in 2023 before suffering a broken leg in a high speed fall at the Giro that year. Geoghegan Hart won the Tour of the Alps that spring and explained in a recent media call that he had initially believed he was on track to challenge once more for the Giro GC had he not crashed out.

Thank you for reading 20 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1