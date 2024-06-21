No Tao Geoghegan Hart at Tour de France after Covid and broken rib

The 29-year-old crashed at the Critérium du Dauphiné, fracturing his rib in the process

Tao Geoghegan Hart will not ride the Tour de France after crashing at the Critérium du Dauphiné, and then contracting Covid.

The Lidl-Trek rider was set to co-lead his team at the Tour, a goal he had been working all season towards, but fractured a rib in the Dauphiné crash earlier in June, and has since suffered from illness.

