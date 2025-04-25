UK government 'recognises concerns' but ignores calls for Tour de France to remain on free-to-air television

A petition which sought to change the way the Tour de France was categorised by the government in order to keep it free to watch from 2026 has been responded to

The UK government has said that it has no plans to add the Tour de France to the list of 'Category A' sporting events which would mean it has to be broadcast on free-to-air TV.

In response to a petition which has gained over 14,000 signatures, a spokesperson for the Department of Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) said: "The current list of events strikes the right balance between encouraging access to a number of sporting events and maximising broadcasting income. There are no plans to review the list at this time."

