Lorena Wiebes surges to 100th career victory at Gent Wevelgem
The Dutch rider continued her near-unbeaten 2025 for SD Worx–Protime
Lorena Wiebes secured her 100th career victory in a perfectly timed attack to lead a spectacular bunch sprint at Gent Wevelgem.
The SD Worx–Protime rider launched her attack with 200m to go and out-sprinted Elisa Balsamo (Lidl–Trek) to retain her 2024 title, with Charlotte Kool (Picnic PostNL) rounding off the podium close behind.
Wiebes continued her dominant and near unbeaten start to 2025 in a crash-riddled race which kept the peloton in touch the whole time.
