Lorena Wiebes surges to 100th career victory at Gent Wevelgem

The Dutch rider continued her near-unbeaten 2025 for SD Worx–Protime

Lorena Wiebes celebrates her 100th career victory
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Alex Lancaster-Lennox
By
published

Lorena Wiebes secured her 100th career victory in a perfectly timed attack to lead a spectacular bunch sprint at Gent Wevelgem.

The SD Worx–Protime rider launched her attack with 200m to go and out-sprinted Elisa Balsamo (Lidl–Trek) to retain her 2024 title, with Charlotte Kool (Picnic PostNL) rounding off the podium close behind.

Alex Lancaster-Lennox
Alex Lancaster-Lennox

