Californian bike manufacturer Specialized — better known for its high-end racing machines — has announced a new ecosystem of products and accessories meant to 'fill the gap between a commuter e-bike and a car.'

Making its debut today is the Globe Haul ST (opens in new tab), the first model in what will be a line of electric cargo bikes.

"The Globe line is designed with increased load capacity and a versatile accessory mounting system allowing riders to travel comfortably around the suburbs and exurbs as well as the off-the-beaten paths of their outdoor adventures," Specialized states.

An example of what's to come, the $2,700 inaugural model features a sturdy aluminum frame designed to be fully customizable with a host of baskets, carriers and other accessories and can carry a haul of up to 419 pounds (190kg).

For improved stability and handling under load, the bike sports 20" diameter wheels with extra wide, 3.5" tires.

The pedal assist comes in the form of their own Globe branded, 700w rear hub motor with five modes and is paired with a 772wh frame battery that is said to last up to 60 miles on a single battery charge.

The bike features OEM hydraulic brakes and a MicroShift 9-speed drivetrain.

In line with many of the cargo e-bikes on the market today, Specialized recognizes that one bike may be used by various household members. As such, the step-through frame is a 'one size fits most' with a telescoping seatpost and quill stem to accommodate riders between 4’5” all the way up to 6’4”.

Out-of-the-box features include full coverage fenders, integrated lights, a center stand and a handlebar display to control the pedal assist and keep track of your battery charge and mileage.

Launching alongside the bike is a bike-specific accessory line with panniers, a rear passenger seat, foot pegs, racks and a plug-in throttle. The aluminum frame Is backed by a lifetime warranty and the electronics carry a two-year warranty.

The Globe Haul ST (opens in new tab) is only available in the U.S. and with restrictions at that. The cargo e-bike was launched with an exclusive presale for customers who signed up early for the bike's waiting list. The limited quantities will be available by special invite, which will begin hitting inboxes at the beginning of March.