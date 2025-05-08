Pedal Hard, Pay Less: for a limited time, save $700 on one of the best exercise bikes from Peloton

Peloton is currently offering some brilliant reductions on its renowned range of indoor exercise equipment, including its flagship Peloton Bike+, which is $700 off the $2,700 RRP. The $2,000 price tag is the cheapest we've seen this year on the Peloton Bike+, which is one of the best indoor exercise bikes on the market.

Get the Peloton Bike+ Starter Package with $700 off at Peloton.

Peloton has been around since 2012 and is a market leader in cardio-based workouts. The Peloton Bike has over 24,000 reviews on the Peloton site and an average rating of 4.7 stars out of 5. Owners have praised the build quality, the engaging and wide variety of workouts, the global Peloton community, and the individual health benefits, for which they love this indoor exercise bike.

Get the Peloton Bike for just $1,145 at Peloton.

If your home fitness requirements involve more than just indoor cycling, Peloton also offers a wide range of off-bike workouts, including strength training, yoga, and more, and makes the Peloton bike way more than just an exercise bike.

Below are a few standout deals currently available, but there are plenty to choose from and customise to what suits you best. You will need to subscribe to the Peloton All-Access Membership, which gives unlimited access to all the Peloton instructor-led classes and features and is purchased separately at $44 per month.

These deals are also price-matched on Amazon, should you wish to shop there.

Peloton Bike+ Starter Package: was $2,700 now $2,000 at Peloton Save $700 The Peloton Bike+ starter package has everything you need to kickstart your indoor cycling and fitness journey. The real highlight of the Peloton Bike+ is its larger 23.8" rotating touchscreen which makes it easy to transition from bike workouts to floor exercise. It includes cycling shoes, a stability-enhancing bike mat, and a Peloton x Camelbak water bottle for hydration. You’ll also receive a choice of weights, for off-bike workouts, perfect for instructor-led sessions and classes.

(Image credit: Peloton)

Why Choose a Peloton Bike?

Peloton provides thousands of on-demand and live classes taught by expert instructors. Whether you’re interested in cycling, strength training, yoga, or meditation, there’s a class for everyone. The global Peloton community is vast, with fellow riders cheering you on, sharing milestones, and offering motivation. With interactive leaderboards and the ability to high-five other riders, Peloton helps you stay connected and inspired.

The Peloton bike provides convenience and flexibility, allowing you to work out anytime and anywhere. Its compact design occupies very little space, measuring just 4 feet by 2 feet—smaller than your average yoga mat. Additionally, Peloton bikes come equipped with a sleek touchscreen display, immersive sound, and real-time performance tracking, helping you monitor your progress effectively.