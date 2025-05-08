Pedal Hard, Pay Less: for a limited time, save $700 on one of the best exercise bikes from Peloton

Grab 25% off the flagship Peloton Bike+ and enjoy the top-rated exercise bike and it's impeccable fitness platform in the comfort of your own home

Rider at home on the Peloton bike doing a workout with instructor showing on screen
(Image credit: Peloton)
Paul Brett's avatar
By
published

Peloton is currently offering some brilliant reductions on its renowned range of indoor exercise equipment, including its flagship Peloton Bike+, which is $700 off the $2,700 RRP. The $2,000 price tag is the cheapest we've seen this year on the Peloton Bike+, which is one of the best indoor exercise bikes on the market.

Get the Peloton Bike+ Starter Package with $700 off at Peloton.

Peloton Bike
Peloton Bike: was $1,445 now $1,145 at Peloton

Save $300 on the Peloton bike, which comes with a fixed 21.5" full HD touchscreen, giving you a front-row seat in every class. In-workout metrics like heart rate, output, cadence, and resistance help you track your workouts and performance. The Peloton bike can be paired with the best heart rate monitors or smartwatches.

Read our full Peloton Bike review

View Deal
Peloton Bike+ Starter Package
Peloton Bike+ Starter Package: was $2,700 now $2,000 at Peloton

Save $700 The Peloton Bike+ starter package has everything you need to kickstart your indoor cycling and fitness journey. The real highlight of the Peloton Bike+ is its larger 23.8" rotating touchscreen which makes it easy to transition from bike workouts to floor exercise. It includes cycling shoes, a stability-enhancing bike mat, and a Peloton x Camelbak water bottle for hydration. You’ll also receive a choice of weights, for off-bike workouts, perfect for instructor-led sessions and classes.

View Deal

Thank you for reading 20 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1