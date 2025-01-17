Peloton is a lot more than an exercise bike – with savings of up to $400, now is a great time to invest in your 2025 fitness and health goals

The Peloton Bike is the top dog of at-home exercise bikes, offering an impeccable fitness platform and a top-rated overall experience

Rider at home on the Peloton bike doing a workout with instructor showing on screen
(Image credit: Peloton)
Paul Brett
By
published

Peloton is one of the best indoor exercise bikes on the market, with 24,000+ reviews and an average of 4.5 stars out of 5. Right now, Peloton is currently offering incredible deals to help you kickstart your 2025 fitness journey. So you’ve been waiting for the perfect time to invest in a Peloton bike; that moment might just be now.

Peloton offers a host of packages with discounts of up to $400 on its indoor training bikes. These packages include a free one-month membership (normally $44), which gives unlimited access to all the Peloton instructor-led classes and features.

Peloton Bike:Was $1,445, now $1,145 at Peloton USWas £1,599, now £1,349 at Peloton UK

Peloton Bike:
Was $1,445, now $1,145 at Peloton US
Was £1,599, now £1,349 at Peloton UK

The Peloton bike comes with an immersive 21.5" full HD touchscreen, giving you a front-row seat in every class. In-workout metrics like heart rate, output, cadence, and resistance help you track your workouts and performance. The Peloton can be paired with the best heart rate monitors or Smartwatches. You also receive a free all-access one-month membership (worth $44).


Peloton Bike Starter Package:Was $1,650, now $1,250 at Peloton USWas £1,789, now £1,489 at Peloton UK

Peloton Bike Starter Package:
Was $1,650, now $1,250 at Peloton US
Was £1,789, now £1,489 at Peloton UK

The Peloton starter package includes everything you need to start your indoor cycling and fitness journey: the Peloton bike, of course; cycling shoes compatible with the Peloton Bike and Bike+ pedals; a bike mat designed to improve stability and reduce noise; and a Peloton x Camelbak water bottle to keep you hydrated during workouts. A choice of weights is included for off-bike workouts, equipping you for instructor-led weight-based sessions and classes.



