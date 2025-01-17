Peloton is a lot more than an exercise bike – with savings of up to $400, now is a great time to invest in your 2025 fitness and health goals

Peloton is one of the best indoor exercise bikes on the market, with 24,000+ reviews and an average of 4.5 stars out of 5. Right now, Peloton is currently offering incredible deals to help you kickstart your 2025 fitness journey. So you’ve been waiting for the perfect time to invest in a Peloton bike; that moment might just be now.

Peloton offers a host of packages with discounts of up to $400 on its indoor training bikes. These packages include a free one-month membership (normally $44), which gives unlimited access to all the Peloton instructor-led classes and features.

Below, I've selected a few of the standout deals currently available, but there are plenty to choose from and customise to what suits you best. It's worth noting that a Peloton is technically not compatible with Zwift without the purchase of additional tech, including the best power pedals and a speed sensor. So, if Zwift is a priority, you should look at one of the best indoor smart bikes rather than a Peloton.

However, if your fitness requirements involve more than indoor cycling, Peloton offers a wide range of off-bike workouts, including strength training, yoga, and more. Its large HD touchscreen makes it easy to transition to these workouts, making Peloton much more than just an exercise bike.

Peloton Bike Starter Package:

Was $1,650, now $1,250 at Peloton US

Was £1,789, now £1,489 at Peloton UK The Peloton starter package includes everything you need to start your indoor cycling and fitness journey: the Peloton bike, of course; cycling shoes compatible with the Peloton Bike and Bike+ pedals; a bike mat designed to improve stability and reduce noise; and a Peloton x Camelbak water bottle to keep you hydrated during workouts. A choice of weights is included for off-bike workouts, equipping you for instructor-led weight-based sessions and classes.

(Image credit: Peloton)

Why Choose a Peloton Bike?

Peloton offers thousands of on-demand and live classes led by expert instructors. So whether you’re into cycling, strength training, yoga, or meditation, there’s something for everyone. The global Peloton community is huge, with riders cheering you on, sharing milestones, and motivating you. With interactive leaderboards and the ability to high-five other riders, Peloton keeps you connected and inspired.

It offers convenience and flexibility, meaning you can work out anytime and anywhere. The Peloton has a compact design and takes up very little space – its 4’ x 2’ footprint is smaller than your average yoga mat. Peloton bikes feature a sleek touchscreen display, immersive sound, and real-time performance tracking to help you stay on top of your progress.