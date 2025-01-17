Peloton is a lot more than an exercise bike – with savings of up to $400, now is a great time to invest in your 2025 fitness and health goals
The Peloton Bike is the top dog of at-home exercise bikes, offering an impeccable fitness platform and a top-rated overall experience
Peloton is one of the best indoor exercise bikes on the market, with 24,000+ reviews and an average of 4.5 stars out of 5. Right now, Peloton is currently offering incredible deals to help you kickstart your 2025 fitness journey. So you’ve been waiting for the perfect time to invest in a Peloton bike; that moment might just be now.
Peloton offers a host of packages with discounts of up to $400 on its indoor training bikes. These packages include a free one-month membership (normally $44), which gives unlimited access to all the Peloton instructor-led classes and features.
Below, I've selected a few of the standout deals currently available, but there are plenty to choose from and customise to what suits you best. It's worth noting that a Peloton is technically not compatible with Zwift without the purchase of additional tech, including the best power pedals and a speed sensor. So, if Zwift is a priority, you should look at one of the best indoor smart bikes rather than a Peloton.
However, if your fitness requirements involve more than indoor cycling, Peloton offers a wide range of off-bike workouts, including strength training, yoga, and more. Its large HD touchscreen makes it easy to transition to these workouts, making Peloton much more than just an exercise bike.
Peloton Bike:
Was $1,445, now $1,145 at Peloton US
Was £1,599, now £1,349 at Peloton UK
The Peloton bike comes with an immersive 21.5" full HD touchscreen, giving you a front-row seat in every class. In-workout metrics like heart rate, output, cadence, and resistance help you track your workouts and performance. The Peloton can be paired with the best heart rate monitors or Smartwatches. You also receive a free all-access one-month membership (worth $44).
Peloton Bike Starter Package:
Was $1,650, now $1,250 at Peloton US
Was £1,789, now £1,489 at Peloton UK
The Peloton starter package includes everything you need to start your indoor cycling and fitness journey: the Peloton bike, of course; cycling shoes compatible with the Peloton Bike and Bike+ pedals; a bike mat designed to improve stability and reduce noise; and a Peloton x Camelbak water bottle to keep you hydrated during workouts. A choice of weights is included for off-bike workouts, equipping you for instructor-led weight-based sessions and classes.
Why Choose a Peloton Bike?
Peloton offers thousands of on-demand and live classes led by expert instructors. So whether you’re into cycling, strength training, yoga, or meditation, there’s something for everyone. The global Peloton community is huge, with riders cheering you on, sharing milestones, and motivating you. With interactive leaderboards and the ability to high-five other riders, Peloton keeps you connected and inspired.
It offers convenience and flexibility, meaning you can work out anytime and anywhere. The Peloton has a compact design and takes up very little space – its 4’ x 2’ footprint is smaller than your average yoga mat. Peloton bikes feature a sleek touchscreen display, immersive sound, and real-time performance tracking to help you stay on top of your progress.
