Grab this Memorial Day Peacock subscription deal fast - get a year's worth of pro cycling coverage, including the Tour de France, for just $24.99

For Memorial Day Weekend, the US streaming service Peacock is offering a fantastic deal on a 12-month subscription, reduced from $79.99 to just $24.99—the lowest price we've seen since Black Friday.

Peacock has the exclusive rights to show live coverage of the Tour de France and many other major races in the US in 2025, including the La Vuelta a España, Critérium du Dauphiné, and the much anticipated Tour de France Femmes – which will see the women's World Champion Lotte Kopecky and the defending Femmes champion Katarzyna Niewiadoma go head to head for the yellow jersey.

To take advantage of what has one of the best streaming deals we've ever seen and make sure you don't miss any of the best cycling races – simply use the code SPRING SAVINGS at checkout, and you'll be set for a full season of WorldTour racing.

It's worth noting that these races are not accessible to cycling fans in the US through any other streaming service or network. The reason is that ASO, the promoter of the Tour de France and several other major races, has signed an exclusive multi-year agreement with NBC, Peacock's owner.

Get a 12-month Peacock subscription this Memorial Day for just $24.99.

You'll have to act quickly if you want to take advantage of this deal, as it is a limited-time offer that expires on May 30th.

Peacock 12-month Subscription: was $79.99 now $24.99 at Peacock Save $55 With this Peacock streaming deal, you can Stream live coverage of the 2025 men's and women's Tours de France. The deal also includes over 80,000 hours of TV and movies and many other sports, including NBA basketball, WWE, golf, and Premier League football. Enter code: SPRING SAVINGS at checkout; the deal ends May 30th.

Watch cycling wherever you are with a VPN

With so many live cycling events to watch on Peacock, there may be times when subscribers from the USA travel overseas and find access blocked due to geo-restrictions.

A Virtual Private Network, or VPN, easily solves this problem and keeps your coverage uninterrupted. VPN software allows any device to appear as if it's in another country, regardless of location, meaning you can access Peacock's streaming services even when abroad. VPNs also offer a host of privacy and protection benefits for your internet usage.

Our tech-savvy colleagues at TechRadar rate NordVPN as the top VPN provider on the market. It also has a fantastic offer currently available, perfect for accompanying your cycling TV viewing in 2025.

NordVPN Basic: was $11.59 now $3.39 at NordVPN Save 75% NordVPN is fantastic value at just $3.39 per month when signing up for a 2-year package. It's the top-rated VPN provider by our expert colleagues at TechRadar. NordVPN is rated as the best-in-class for streaming TV, offering privacy and protection on various devices. They also include a 30-day money-back guarantee.

If you want to learn more about where to watch cycling in your country and who is showing what races, why not bookmark our how-to-watch page? It is updated every week with all that week's major races and the best platform to watch.