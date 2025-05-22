Grab this Memorial Day Peacock subscription deal fast - get a year's worth of pro cycling coverage, including the Tour de France, for just $24.99

You can save a whopping $55 on one of the best US streaming services for cycling plus a ton of other sports, but you'll have to be quick - this limited-time deal ends soon

UAE riding in the TDF with Tadej Pogačar in the yellow jersey
Peacock is the only place to watch live coverage of the 2025 Tour de France
For Memorial Day Weekend, the US streaming service Peacock is offering a fantastic deal on a 12-month subscription, reduced from $79.99 to just $24.99—the lowest price we've seen since Black Friday.

Peacock has the exclusive rights to show live coverage of the Tour de France and many other major races in the US in 2025, including the La Vuelta a España, Critérium du Dauphiné, and the much anticipated Tour de France Femmes – which will see the women's World Champion Lotte Kopecky and the defending Femmes champion Katarzyna Niewiadoma go head to head for the yellow jersey.

Peacock 12-month Subscription
Peacock 12-month Subscription: was $79.99 now $24.99 at Peacock

Save $55 With this Peacock streaming deal, you can Stream live coverage of the 2025 men's and women's Tours de France. The deal also includes over 80,000 hours of TV and movies and many other sports, including NBA basketball, WWE, golf, and Premier League football.

Enter code: SPRING SAVINGS at checkout; the deal ends May 30th.

View Deal
