'I really believed in myself today': Ben Turner takes emotional sprint victory on Vuelta a España stage four

Ben Turner (Ineos Grenadiers) threw out the form book on stage four of the Vuelta a España on Tuesday to rip past the more fancied Jasper Philipsen (Alpecin-Deceuninck) to take a first career Grand Tour victory in Voiron, France.

The day began in Italy and crossed the Alps into France, and was no shoo-in for the fast finishers. But in a race that is far from replete with sprinting chances, the fastmen took the opportunity with both hands, and Turner came out on top.

In the general classification, first and second places swapped over as Frenchman David Gaudu (Groupama-FDJ) took over the lead from Jonas Vingegaard (Visma-Lease a Bike). The pair are still ranked on exactly the same time, but Gaudu took the jersey by dint of crossing the line ahead of Vingegaard today.

It is the first time the 28-year-old has led a Grand Tour.

"I don't know what to say to be honest," said Turner afterwards, his voice cracking with emotion throughout the interview.

"It's a crazy week. I wanted to come to the Vuelta and I've had issues with my leg since the Giro [d'Italia]... the team really believed in me and I went to Renewi [Tour], and they said they needed me [here].

"I'd do anything to race these races," he said. "It's just a crazy feeling. I was devastated on the first sprint when my chain came off and I really believed in myself today, I felt really good all day.

"I don't know what to say really, just thank you to the boys."

Asked exactly how he managed to beat Jasper Philipsen, who was given an armchair ride all the way to the line, Turner said: "I just had the best guys around me and I really trusted what I had to do.

"It just came perfect, it was just the perfect finish for me."

How it happened

Today's stage represented the final quarter of an extended Grand Départ for the Tour of Spain, crossing from Susa in Italy, over the Alps and into France to finish in Voiron.

A lengthy transfer tonight sees them head, finally, for the home country to continue the battle in tomorrow's team time trial.

A medium mountain stage taking in two category-two ascents – including the Lauteret, often seen in the Tour de France – today was nevertheless one of the scant opportunities for the sprinters, depending on how successful a breakaway was in the early stages.

And that breakaway did not take long to materialise, presumably with eyes on the first King of the Mountains points of the day at the top of the Puerto Exilles just 10km in and still in Italy.

After a little chopping and changing it was Joel Nicolau of the Caja Rural-Seguros RGA team who led a group of five riders over the Exilles, with Louis Vervaeke (Soudal-QuickStep), Mario Aparicio (Burgos-Burpellet-BH), Sean Quinn (EF Education-EasyPost), Kamiel Bonneu (Intermarché-Wanty) all in tow.

The peloton seemed happy enough to let the quintet go over the two big climbs of the day – the Col de Montgenèvre where they crossed into France at 38km, and the Col du Lauteret at 76km.

The gap rose to around four minutes at one point over the Montgenèvre, but began to fall rapidly as they tackled the Lauteret.

Quinn attempted on more than one occasion to go it alone over the Lauteret but was frustrated by his fellow escapees and then, with 89km the rest of the peloton as they made the catch.

With 81km to go Sinuhé Fernandez (Burgos-Burpellet-BH) made a bid for some air time, attacking to eke out a gap that peaked at 46 seconds.

He paced a hot and lonely vigil up front before eventually and inevitably being caught by the bunch with 47km still to ride – the conclusion of his time out front no doubt hastened by the approaching intermediate sprint at Noyarey.

With time bonuses available here, GC hopeful Davide Gaudu (Groupama-FDJ) made a play for the red jersey. But he was ultimately outgunned by Mads Pedersen (Lidl-Trek) who took the points, followed in by IPT team-mates Ethan Vernon and Jake Stewart.

The void that followed was quickly filled by an attack by French rider Bruno Armirail (Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale), who managed to prise out a 48-second gap before being caught at 15km to go.

A narrowing road through a village with 10km to go saw multiple riders go down on a right-hand bend, with Jay Vine (UAE Team Emirates-XRG) falling, as well as George Bennett (IPT), who was the slowest to get up off the pavement, but ultimately away without requiring any medical treatment.

The final kilometres weren't entirely straightforward, with numerous roundabouts and plenty of road furniture to deal with as the riders made their way into Voiron. But the roads opened out nicely in the final kilometre for the day's thrilling finale.

Results

Vuelta a España 2025, stage four: Susa > Voiron (206.7km)

1. Ben Turner (Ineos Grenadiers), in 4:50:14

2. Jasper Philipsen (Bel) Alpecin-Deceuninck

3. Edward Planckaert (Bel) Alpecin-Deceuninck

4. Ethan Vernon (Gbr) Israel-Premier Tech

5. Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Arkea-B&B Hotels

6. Mads Pedersen (Den) Lidl-Trek

7. Fabio Christen (Swi) Q36.5

8. Orluis Aular (Ven) Movistar

9. Thomas Silva (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA

10. Nicolo Buratti (Ita) Bahrain Victorious, all at same time

General Classification after stage four

1. David Gaudu (Groupama-FDJ), in 15:45:50

2. Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Visma-Lease a Bike at s.t.

3. Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Lidl-Trek +8s

4. Egan Bernal (Col) Ineos Grenadiers +14s

5. Tom Pidcock (Gbr) Q36.5) +16s

6. Jai Hindley (Aus) Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe

7. Santiago Buitrago (Col) Bahrain Victorious

8. Matteo Jorgenson (USA) Visma-Lease a Bike

9. Sepp Kuss (USA) Visma-Lease a Bike

10. Juan Ayuso (Spa) UAE Team Emirates-XRG, all at same time