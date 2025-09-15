Road tech on show in our Gravel National Championships Tech Gallery

Since 2021, The British Gravel Championships have been pitting the best gravel cyclists in the country against each other with age-group and elite national titles up for grabs. This year the Championships were hosted in Dalby Forest and consisted of a Time-trial on Friday evening, Age-group championships on the Saturday before the undulating circuit was cleared for the Elite race on Sunday.

Despite being wetter than the age-group event the day before, the Elite races were far from technical and the result was a mix of bikes and equipment choices. Here’s some of the most interesting bits of tech from the weekend:

Gravel National Championships Tech Gallery

(Image credit: Future / Jamie Williams)

Connor Swift took Elite Men’s honours on board a Pinarello Dogma GR, the first major gravel win for the bike since it was released in July. He’d only picked it up the week before the race!

(Image credit: Future / Jamie Williams)

Both Connor and 2nd place finisher Ben Swift used a Dura-Ace 2x groupset with the former opting for a massive 54/40T chainset, the course was hilly but rarely exceeded 6-7% inclines.

(Image credit: Future / Jamie Williams)

Numbers were taped to the head tube to minimize the aerodynamic penalty.

(Image credit: Future / Jamie Williams)

Both Ineos Grenadiers riders opted for 40mm wide rubber, telling of the fast rolling course. In this case it's Continental's Terra Speed TR tyre.

(Image credit: Future / Jamie Williams)

Nearly all of the Elite racers opted for road shoes and pedals, subscribing to the “If I need to walk, I’ve already lost” theory. Pictured here are the pedals of 4th place finisher Jenson Young of the Ribble Outliers Team.

(Image credit: Future / Jamie Williams)

An unreleased Pearson gravel bike spotted! This very shiny steed belongs to Kim Baptista of Spectra Racing.

(Image credit: Future / Jamie Williams)

Notice the lack of mounting points on the forks; this new machine looks far more race orientated than the current On & On.

(Image credit: Future / Jamie Williams)

Alistair Brownlee played it safe with rubber bands to help keep his bottles in check on the fast bumpy descents.

(Image credit: Future / Jamie Williams)

The joint biggest chainring of the day belonged to Toby Perry (Classified Rose), a 54T whopper helped by the Classified system hiding in the rear hub.

(Image credit: Future / Jamie Williams)

His mum made sure to assure me that this is not his middle name!

(Image credit: Future / Jamie Williams)

Cameron Mason carried a “Bacon strip” tubeless tyre plug loaded and ready to be used taped to his top tube.

(Image credit: Future / Jamie Williams)

Alice McWilliam took 5th on the day in the Elite Women’s race aboard this tiny size XXS Argon 18 Dark Matter, once again the Classified system was being put to good use.

(Image credit: Future / Jamie Williams)

Danny Shrosbree, fresh off the back of Badlands success, brought along this wacky paint job that got plenty of looks over the weekend, she also opted for ENVE 4.5 SES road rims.

(Image credit: Future / Jamie Williams)

How many watts!? We snapped this shot of Ed Morgan’s (Mucoff- SRCT- Storck) Wahoo following his 5th place finish.

(Image credit: Future / Jamie Williams)

And Morgan's normalized power was even higher!