Tony Martin announces retirement from professional cycling
The German still has a year left on his contract with Jumbo-Visma but will call time on his career after this week's Flanders World Championships
By Jonny Long
Tony Martin has announced he will retire from professional cycling after the Road World Championships in Flanders.
The German is set to compete in the men's elite individual time trial on the opening day of competition as well as the mixed team relay, which will be his final competitive road race.
"Today I want to announce that the upcoming time trial and mixed relay World Championships will be the last races in my career," Martin said in a statement.
"Such a far-reaching decision is of course not easy to make. Cycling has been a large part of life for a long time – with highs and lows, big successes and losses, crashes and comebacks. What many young riders dream of, I have achieved. In the last few months I have been thinking more of what is to come after cycling."
>>> Chris Anker Sørensen killed in crash at Flanders World Championships
The 36-year-old says concerns over safety have also played a part, his opinion being that it has not improved despite repeated discussions over parcours and barriers.
"The bad crashes this year have also caused me to question whether I am ready to continue to face the risks that our sport involves. I have decided that I do not want to, especially since race safety has not improved despite the many discussions about courses and barriers. I hope the cycling world will listen to the plans presented by my and other teams," he said.
"Therefore I want to be fair to myself, my family and all my colleagues and end my career as a pro cyclist. I want to say farewell in a fitting manner at the Worlds time trial, which I won four times. I have trained hard for it."
Martin has been a pro since signing for Team High Road in 2008, going on to race for Deceuninck - Quick-Step and Katusha before spending the final three years of his career at Jumbo-Visma, where he did have the option of riding the final year of his current contract in 2022, but has made the decision to hang it up a year early.
"I thank my team Jumbo-Visma for their support the last three years and the opportunity to end my career in this way, as I have wished.
"I also want to express my deepest thanks to my family, my friends, my fans and all colleagues. Without you I could not have lived my dream and I will never forget that!"
Hi. I'm Cycling Weekly's Weekend Editor. I like writing offbeat features and eating too much bread when working out on the road at bike races.
Before joining Cycling Weekly I worked at The Tab and I've also written for Vice, Time Out, and worked freelance for The Telegraph (I know, but I needed the money at the time so let me live).
I also worked for ITV Cycling between 2011-2018 on their Tour de France and Vuelta a España coverage. Sometimes I'd be helping the producers make the programme and other times I'd be getting the lunches. Just in case you were wondering - Phil Liggett and Paul Sherwen had the same ham sandwich every day, it was great.
-
-
Road World Championships 2021: men’s elite individual time trial start list and times
The start times of riders taking part in the elite men's individual time trial at the 2021 UCI Road World Championships in Flanders
By Tim Bonville-Ginn •
-
Chris Anker Sørensen killed in crash at Flanders World Championships
The former pro was in Belgium on commentary duty for Danish television
By Jonny Long •
-
Tony Martin uncertain about retirement due to coronavirus
Tony Martin remains uncertain about his retirement because of the coronavirus crisis.
By Alex Ballinger •
-
Tony Martin won't target time trial gold at Tokyo 2020
The German took silver in the Olympic race against the clock at London 2012
By Jonny Long •
-
Tony Martin confirmed to switch to LottoNL-Jumbo from Katusha-Alpecin
German signs two-year deals with Dutch squad
By Richard Windsor •
-
Tony Martin delays comeback over fears of further damaging neck injury
Martin is back training on the road but has taken medical advice to delay a return to competition
By Richard Windsor •
-
FDJ riders round on Tony Martin to accuse him of causing massive Tour of Flanders crash (video)
Tony Martin has been on the receiving end of accusations that he caused a major pile-up at the Tour of Flanders after "squeezing" a rider into a ditch.
By Henry Robertshaw •
-
'Super bad for cycling... it's a shame he's racing': Tony Martin and others react to Chris Froome's return
Riders at the start of the Ruta del Sol had mixed reactions to Chris Froome's return to racing with an anti-doping investigation into his AAF still ongoing.
By Henry Robertshaw •
-
Tony Martin gets 'clarification' phone call after accusing UCI of 'double standards' over Chris Froome case
Tony Martin has received a 'clarification' phone call from the UCI after he accused it of 'double standards' in its handling of the Chris Froome case.
By Henry Robertshaw •
-
Tony Martin has eight stitches in his face after Kuurne-Brussels-Kuurne crash
Tony Martin (Katusha-Alpecin) needed eight stitches in his face after a nasty crash at Kuurne-Brussels-Kuurne, but hopes to be able to ride Paris-Nice.
By Henry Robertshaw •