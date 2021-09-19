Chris Anker Sørensen killed in crash at Flanders World Championships

Retired pro Chris Anker Sørensen has been killed after being struck by a driver while out riding on the eve of the Flanders World Championships.

The 37-year-old was in Belgium to work as a co-commentator for Danish television and was out exploring the time trial course on Saturday afternoon, with Het Laatste Nieuws reporting the incident had occurred near a bicycle crossing.

“It is with sadness that we report that our colleague Chris has passed away,” said TV2 Sport, the channel the Dane worked for.

"Words can’t express my sadness to hear of the tragic passing of former professional cyclist and journalist, Chris Anker Sørensen. To the family, friends and Danish Cycling, my deepest sympathies for this terrible loss," said UCI President David Lappartient.

"Chris Anker Sørensen was one of us. Road violence took him away too soon," the CPA added. "We are astonished, sad and angry. We embrace his loved ones in this moment of unspeakable sorrow."

