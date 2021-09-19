Chris Anker Sørensen killed in crash at Flanders World Championships

The former pro was in Belgium on commentary duty for Danish television

Chris Anker Sorensen
Retired pro Chris Anker Sørensen has been killed after being struck by a driver while out riding on the eve of the Flanders World Championships.

The 37-year-old was in Belgium to work as a co-commentator for Danish television and was out exploring the time trial course on Saturday afternoon, with Het Laatste Nieuws reporting the incident had occurred near a bicycle crossing.

“It is with sadness that we report that our colleague Chris has passed away,” said TV2 Sport, the channel the Dane worked for.

"Words can’t express my sadness to hear of the tragic passing of former professional cyclist and journalist, Chris Anker Sørensen. To the family, friends and Danish Cycling, my deepest sympathies for this terrible loss," said UCI President David Lappartient.

"Chris Anker Sørensen was one of us. Road violence took him away too soon," the CPA added. "We are astonished, sad and angry. We embrace his loved ones in this moment of unspeakable sorrow."

Jonny Long

Hi. I'm Cycling Weekly's Weekend Editor. I like writing offbeat features and eating too much bread when working out on the road at bike races.


Before joining Cycling Weekly I worked at The Tab and I've also written for Vice, Time Out, and worked freelance for The Telegraph (I know, but I needed the money at the time so let me live).


I also worked for ITV Cycling between 2011-2018 on their Tour de France and Vuelta a España coverage. Sometimes I'd be helping the producers make the programme and other times I'd be getting the lunches. Just in case you were wondering - Phil Liggett and Paul Sherwen had the same ham sandwich every day, it was great.

