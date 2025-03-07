'The future is bright, the future is female' – Rapha bets on women to boost cycling and its bottom line

Despite its financial losses, there is an unmistakable optimism within the company as it bets on a future powered by women

Rapha-sponsored athletes
(Image credit: Dominique Powers)
Anne-Marije Rook
By
published

For two decades, Rapha has been at the forefront of cycling culture, elevating the sport’s aesthetic and community-driven experience. The British brand encouraged us to wear our passion for cycling with pride, to celebrate our love for the sport and to invite others to join the ride. It wrote the playbook on how to be a successful cycling brand, but as it celebrated its 20th anniversary in 2024, it did so against a backdrop of continued financial challenges.

Reporting its seventh consecutive year in the red—with a pre-tax loss of £22.7 million ($29.5 million) in the latest accounts—Rapha is searching for a new path forward. Yet, despite its financial losses, there is an unmistakable optimism within the company as it bets on a future powered by women.

