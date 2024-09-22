Grace Brown completes historic Olympics-World Championships time trial double

Grace Brown (Australia) became the first woman in history to win both the Olympic and UCI World Championships time trial titles in the same year, earning the latter in a tense battle on Sunday. 

The 32-year-old, who is planning to retire at the end of the season, won her first rainbow jersey in Zurich, Switzerland, beating Demi Vollering (Netherlands) by 16 seconds after a mammoth push to the line. 

