New Specialized S-Works shoes break cover at Tour de France

The shoes were spotted on the feet of Remco Evenepeol during a training ride in Florence ahead of the opening stages

Remco Evenepoel wearing what could be a new Specialized S-Works road shoe
(Image credit: Getty Images / Tim de Waele)
By
published

Remco Evenepeol has been photographed riding in what appears to be a pair of prototype Specialized S-Works shoes.

The shoes made only a fleeting appearance on the feet of Evenepoel during Soudal - QuickStep’s training ride ahead of stage 1 in Florence. When the Belgian superstar lined up for the Grand Depart he was wearing the S-Works Torch lace-up model, suggesting these are still in the testing phase as opposed to being an all too familiar 'soft launch'.

Luke Friend
Freelance writer

Luke Friend has worked as a writer, editor and copywriter for twenty five years. Across books, magazines and websites, he's covered a broad range of topics for a range of clients including Major League Baseball, the National Trust and the NHS. He has an MA in Professional Writing from Falmouth University and is a qualified bicycle mechanic. He has been a cycling enthusiast from an early age, partly due to watching the Tour de France on TV. He's a keen follower of bike racing to this day as well as a regular road and gravel rider. 

