2024 Tour de France bikes: what are the pros riding?

Twenty-two teams will start this year's Tour de France in Florence. Here are the bikes they'll be riding

Giant Propel / Scott Foil / Bianchi Oltre RC / Wilier Filante
(Image credit: Giant / Scott / Bianchi / Wilier)
Jump to category:
By
published

The biggest bike race in the world isn’t just the ideal stage for riders to shine. It’s also the place where bikes, components and gear receive plenty of attention. A three-week long shop window, manufacturers are prone to release a slew of kit just ahead of the race. But the bikes are more than just items for sale. They too become players in the unfolding drama, supporting the contenders in their quest for glory. 

So what’s new for ‘24? Leaks point to at least two new models likely being ridden in France, while this year will also see ENVE and Van Rysel compete in the Tour for the first time, with the Melee and RCR Pro models respectively. 

Luke Friend
Freelance writer

Luke Friend has worked as a writer, editor and copywriter for twenty five years. Across books, magazines and websites, he's covered a broad range of topics for a range of clients including Major League Baseball, the National Trust and the NHS. He has an MA in Professional Writing from Falmouth University and is a qualified bicycle mechanic. He has been a cycling enthusiast from an early age, partly due to watching the Tour de France on TV. He's a keen follower of bike racing to this day as well as a regular road and gravel rider. 

