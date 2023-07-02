Tour de France 2023: Victor Lafay wins Stage 2 thanks to a brilliantly timed attack

Victor Lafay (Cofidis) wins Stage 2 of the 2023 Tour de France thanks to a brilliantly timed attack under the flamme rouge. Once he had a gap he managed to hold it and stayed clear to the finish line despite the best effort of Wout van Aert (Jumbo-Visma), who was coming in fast – but not fast enough.

It looked like Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates) was third, gaining more time bonuses that should move him to second overall.

(Image credit: THOMAS SAMSON/AFP via Getty Images)

Tour de France 2023 Stage 2: How it happened

After a few false starts, a breakaway formed and was made up of current King of the Mountains Neilson Powless (EF Education-EasyPost), veteran Tour rider Edvald Boasson Hagen (TotalEnergies) and powerhouse Rémi Cavagna (Soudal-Quick Step). With 184km to go they were soon over three minutes ahead and that gap went out.

They rolled through the Intermediate Sprint to take the top three allocations of points, Powless dropping to the back to allow Boasson Hagen to come through first – a sensible move for the cohesion of the group and its chances of going all the way to the end.

For Powless, he needed the assistance of his fellow escapees to stay out for as many of the five categorised climbs as possible. As it was, he collected two points over the first summit and one point over the second, with first place on each. He even celebrated the first summit.

Over that second climb, Mark Cavendish (Astana Qazaqstan) was still in touch with the bunch, riding a sensible race ahead of what could be a very big day tomorrow.

On later climbs, Cavendish was again dropped but as the pace went up at the front of the peloton, other sprinters lost contact and a grupetto formed.

Ahead of all that, Boasson Hagen and Powless had dropped Cavagna but it seemed that the pair had next-to-no chance of going all the way to a stage win. However, Powless achieved his primary objective of gaining enough points to wear polka dots again tomorrow.

With the breakaway pair free to take on the descent at will, their advantage actually went back out over two minutes after coming down continuously for the last few kilometres, as the peloton was wisely taking the damp descent very cautiously.

Cavendish was distanced again, but he had allies off the back and the time limit never looked a threat as they rejoined the peloton for the run-in to the final climb.

UAE Team Emirates appeared to expend a lot of energy on the front of the peloton; from the outside it looked an excessive push on what is just the second stage of the race.

A puncture for Jonas Vingegaard (Jumbo-Visma) was made more panicky when a crash nearby, as he was going back through the peloton for assistance, brought down several riders and saw him caught up in the aftermath – but significantly he didn't hit the road himself.

The pace shot up on the final climb of the day, the second category Jaizkibel. Powless was still ahead but with 6km to the summit his advantage had dropped below a minute. Adam Yates (UAE Team Emirates), in yellow after winning Stage 1 yesterday, rode up to be alongside his team leader Pogacar.

Dylan van Baarle (Jumbo-Visma) was on the front for about seven pedal strokes when Rafal Majka (UAE Team Emirates) had other ideas and came back to the front, upping the pace and stringing it out.

The Yates brothers looked like they'd be the ones jostling for the summit of the Jaizkibel, but they faded as Vingegaard and Pogacar dropped everyone over the summit. Pogacar was first over the line to take an eight second bonus to his rival's five seconds.

The lead duo was then clear and descending at speed. Pogacar looked keener to push on than Vingegaard and soon they were caught by a much-reduced group.

Pello Bilbao (Bahrain Victorious) then went clear on the descent and held on for a while once the road had flattened out, but it was a big ask for him to do 7km solo against the combined power behind.

He was caught with 5.4km to go as behind in the chasing line Van Aert was tightening his shoes. Emanuel Buchmann (Bora-Hansgrohe) had a go but nothing came of it.

With 2.6km to go Tom Pidcock (Ineos Grenadiers) had a dig but Van Aert was straight onto him. Mattias Skjelmose (Lidl-Trek) went next and again Van Aert closed it down – much energy expended as everyone looked to him to close everything down.

Just before the flamme rouge, Victor Lafay (Cofidis) attacked and got a gap... and it proved decisive.



Tour de France 2023: Stage 2 results

1. Victor Lafay (Cofidis) in 4:46:39

2. Wout van Aert (Jumbo-Visma)

3. Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates)

4. Tom Pidcock (Ineos Grenadiers)

5. Pello Bilbao (Bahrain Victorious)

6. Mattias Skjelmose (Lidl-Trek)

7. Michael Woods (Israel-Premier Tech)

8. Romain Bardet (DSM-Firmenich)

9. Dylan Teuns (Israel-Premier Tech)

10. Jai Hindley (Bora-Hansgrohe), all same time

Tour de France 2023: General Classification top 10 after Stage 2

1. Adam Yates (UAE Team Emirates) in 9:09:18

2. Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates), at 00:06

3. Simon Yates (Jayco-AlUla), at same time

4. Victor Lafay (Cofidis), at 00:12

5. Wout van Aert (Jumbo-Visma), at 00:16

6. Jonas Vingegaard (Jumbo-Visma), at 00:17

7. Michael Woods (Israel-PremierTech), at 00:22

8. Mattias Skjelmose (Lidl-Trek), at same time

9. Jai Hindley (Bora-Hansgrohe), at same time

10. Mikel Landa (Bahrain Victorious), at same time