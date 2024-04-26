Remco Evenepoel goes on first outdoor ride since horror crash, hints at Tour de France on Strava

'On my way back' says the Belgian, as he builds back up to Tour de France form with almost-100km ride

Remco Evenepoel rides on stage three of the 2024 Itzulia Basque Country
(Image credit: Getty Images / Tim De Waele)
By James Shrubsall
published

Remco Evenepoel says he is 'on his way back', after training outside for the first time since crashing out of the Itzulia Basque Country at the beginning of April.

After completing the 98.6km (61.3 miles) route – and apparently resisting the urge to round it up to 100 – he posted it on Strava and titled it 'On my way back', followed by a purple devil emoji and a more cryptic 'Soon on YOUTUBE'.

Thank you for reading 20 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

James Shrubsall

After cutting his teeth on local and national newspapers, James began at Cycling Weekly as a sub-editor in 2000 when the current office was literally all fields. 

Eventually becoming chief sub-editor, in 2016 he switched to the job of full-time writer, and covers news, racing and features.

A lifelong cyclist and cycling fan, James's racing days (and most of his fitness) are now behind him. But he still rides regularly, both on the road and on the gravelly stuff.

Latest