Is this a new Pinarello Dogma spotted at Ineos Grenadiers training camp?

Carlos Rodriguez, and others, were spotted riding what appears to be a new race bike ahead of the Dauphine which commences this weekend

Carlos Rodriguez on new Pinarello Dogma
(Image credit: Ajona Díaz Spínola)
Joe Baker
By
published

Ineos Grenadiers have been spotted getting to grips with what looks to be a new Pinarello Dogma race bike while attending an altitude training camp ahead of the Criterium du Dauphine.

The new bike - photographed by Ajona Díaz Spínola - looks to feature a revised, deeper head tube design, a more slender down tube, and redesigned bottom bracket area.

Thank you for reading 20 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Joe Baker
Joe Baker
Tech Writer

Joe is Cycling Weekly's tech writer. He's always had a love for bikes, since first riding a two wheeled steed before the age of four. Years down the line, Joe began racing at 16, and enjoyed great experiences internationally, racing in Italy, Spain and Belgium to name a few locations. Always interested in tech, Joe even piloted his Frankenstein hill climb bike to a Junior National Title in 2018.  After taking a step back from elite level racing in April 2022, Joe joined our team as a freelancer, before becoming Tech Writer in May 2023. 

Latest