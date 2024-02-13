Trickle down technology brings S-Works learnings to Specialized Torch 2.0 and 3.0 shoes

Trickle-down technology is a beautiful thing. Whenever Specialized launches a top-tier S-Works product, you know the lower tiers will also benefit. A select set of innovations will make their way down the product line without the S-Works price tag. And that is precisely what today's launch of the new Torch 2.0 and 3.0 shoes is about.

It's been two years since the Boa-dial-equipped S-Works Torch road shoe was unveiled to replace the beloved S-Works 7s. A lace-up version followed in 2023, and now, it's time for the mid-range shoes to get an update and receive their turn in the spotlight.

By no means considered an entry-level product, the Torch 2.0 and 3.0 shoes are made for those riders who prioritize all-day comfort yet still want a high-performance shoe with a streamlined profile and sleek aesthetics.

Where stiffness and power transfer reign supreme in the race-oriented S-Works Torch, the Torch 2.0 and 3.0 make room for a tad more comfort while still offering performance features like a carbon sole, a Boa closure, and seamless, laser-perforated upper.

A significant point of note of the S-Works Torch release back in 2022 was the change in width. Following a redesign, the S-Works Torch measured some 4mm wider than the outgoing S-Works 7's model (and an even wider "wide fit" model is also available). Fit-data-inspired and market-requested, this wider fit approach made its way down the product pipeline as well.

And, as with every Specialized shoe, the Torch 2.0 and 3.0 were guided by decades-long BodyGeometry data for an ergonomic and injury-preventing fit that's said to optimize ankle, knee, and hip alignment, improve power output, and prevent hot spots. To achieve this, Specialized takes a three-pronged approach utilizing a built-in 1.5mm Varus Wedge for alignment, a so-called Metatarsal Button in the insoles of the shoes aimed at lifting and separating the metatarsal bones in the forefoot to discomfort, and arch support in the outsole to create a rigid structure to prevent foot collapse and provide increased power.

The Torch 3.0

(Image credit: Specialized)

Retailing for $250/£210, the Torch 3.0 is the first step down from the S-Works model and made for "road enthusiasts who consistently push themselves on the bike…whether they're hunting for Strava PRs or looking to ride big elevation," says Specialized.

The Torch 3.0 makes use of some key top-tier features, including a featherweight unidirectional carbon plate, two Boa closures with an updated routing, and a seamless TPU and mesh upper.

Rather than the S3 snap dials used on the S-Works version, the Torch 3.0 and 2.0 make use of the Boa Li2 dials, which, in my opinion, is actually a bit of an upgrade. While the S3 system, with its tall, dual-direction metal dials, offered a pleasant feel and initial use, the system struggled with dirt and grime, leading to functional problems. The Li2 dials are easy to use with a pop-up release many Boa users will be familiar with, and still offer on-the-go fit adjustments.

The Torch 3.0 is said to offer the "same support and a close-to-foot feel" as the S-Works version paired with the comfort of "balanced stiffness," incremental fit adjustments and supper upper materials.

The seamless upper of the Torch 3.0 is made of TPU and mess and laser-perforated for ventilation. The whole package comes in at a respectable 288 grams per shoe (in size 42).

Available starting today, the Torch 3.0 will retail for $250 / €250 / £210 / AUD 390. Colorways include White, Black, White Sage and Deep Marine/Terra Cotta.

The Torch 2.0

(Image credit: Anne-Marije Rook)

Nearly half the price of the S-Works Torch, the Torch 2.0 was designed for riders looking for their first performance shoe upgrade – for indoor and outdoor riding.

The Torch is sat at "the perfect intersection of high performance and comfort," with a lightweight, woven carbon sole and a seamless, single-layer synthetic upper that's fully laser-perforated for ventilation.

Unlike the other two models mentioned, the Torch 2.0 uses one Li2 Boa closure paired with a velcro strap at the toe box.

Interestingly, the Torch 2.0 weighs less than its more expensive 3.0 sibling by some 20 grams. The claimed weight for a size 42 is just 268 grams per shoe, while our test pair, a size 39, weighed in at 459 grams, or 229.5 grams per shoe.

Available starting today, the Torch 2.0 will retail for $180 / €200 / £165 / AUD 270. Colorways include White, Black, White Sage and Deep Marine/Terra Cotta.

Torch 2.0: First Ride Impressions

(Image credit: Anne-Marije Rook)

I'm a fan of the S-Works Torch shoes that were released in 2022, despite my initial lamenting the loss of the narrower heel cup and toe box of the outgoing model. I don't need the wider toe box, and the resulting extra fabric tends to bunch a little as I'm having to ratchet the BOA reels down quite a bit. But featherweight, stiff-soled, and unusually comfortable for a race-oriented shoe, the S-Works Torch shoes tick a lot of boxes. However, they do come with a restrictive price of $450.

It's therefore most welcoming to see a pair of shoes, nearly half the price, boast two of the same main qualities: lightweight and comfort.

When I received a pair of the Torch 2.0 in for review, I was immediately impressed by their low weight. On my kitchen scale, the pair weighed in at just 459 grams for a size 39. For comparison, my S-Works Torch shoes, half a size bigger at 39.5, weigh in at 422 grams.

Once on, the shoe's width and the toe box, in particular, are generous. The upper is supple and allows me to ratchet down the Li2 dial without any unwelcome creases. The Li2 toe doesn't feel as nice as the S3 system but, as I mentioned above, is still an upgrade from the S3 snap dials on the S-Works model. I've had to replace two sets of the S3 dials after dirt or grime got caught in the mechanism, causing it to seize up. As such, the Li2 dials are a welcome change. These, too, offer micro-adjustments on-the-go and feature a familiar pop-up release to remove the shoes.

The carbon sole is decently stiff and probably among the best you'll get at this price point (Image credit: Anne-Marije Rook)

The Torch 2.0 makes use of just one upper Boa closure paired with a velcro strap above the toe box, which really doesn't offer much adjustment. I do miss having a second Boa closure on the shoe. With a narrower foot, the Torch 2.0 doesn't quite offer the locked-in feel I prefer in a road shoe, and not enough adjustment options to force the foot into place either. Those with a wider foot will be pleased with the generous wiggle room for the toes and a heel cup that offers only the gentlest of hugs.

My time with the Torch 2.0 shoe has been brief, and given that it's still very much winter here in the Pacific Northwest, I cannot speak to the breakability of the laser-perforated upper. I can tell you that my ride in the shoes was perfectly comfortable. The carbon sole is decently stiff and probably among the best you'll get at this price point. I look forward to spending more time with the Torch 2.0 and seeing if I can uncover $270 worth of differences.