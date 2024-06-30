Unreleased Van Rysel aero bike used for first time at Tour de France

New FCR frame from Decathlon in-house brand is sharper and more aggressive

Van Rysel FCR bike spotted at Tour de France
(Image credit: Future/Tom Davidson)
Tom Davidson
By
published

A new Van Rysel aero bike has been spotted at the Tour de France, ridden by riders on the Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale team. 

The squad's leaders, Oliver Naesen and Felix Gall, are using the bike for the first time in competition on stage two of this year's race, which runs to Bologna and counts two ascents of the steep San Luca climb. 

Thank you for reading 20 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Tom Davidson
Tom Davidson
Senior News Writer

Tom joined Cycling Weekly as a news and features writer in the summer of 2022, having previously contributed as a freelancer. He is the host of The TT Podcast, which covers both the men's and women's pelotons and has featured a number of prominent British riders. 

An enthusiastic cyclist himself, Tom likes it most when the road goes uphill and actively seeks out double-figure gradients on his rides. 

He's also fluent in French and Spanish and holds a master's degree in International Journalism. 

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸