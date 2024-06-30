If the bike design department were making the same progress as the marketing guys, they’d be able to fly by now

Cycling Weekly's columnist can see through the choreography of the modern bike launch but it’s still got him dancing to its tune

A carefully choreographed bike launch is a thing of beauty
By the time you read this, the mystery will have been resolved. Up until Thursday this week, we were asking: Is Trek’s new road bike an aero bike? A climbing bike? Is it a Madone? An Émonda? Is it an aero climbing bike, or a climbing aero bike? Is it a Mamonda? An Émonone? Or are they just going to admit it’s not for climbing, it’s not for rouleuring, it’s actually for selling and call it the Trek Marketing Department’s Finest Hour?

