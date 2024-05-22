What if the new Trek teased at the Giro isn't an Émonda?

Lidl-Trek are teasing a new bike, and the cycling world assumes it's an Emonda. But, what if it's not?

Elisa Balsamo's Trek Madone
(Image credit: Future (Andy Jones))
Sam Gupta
By
published

Lidl-Trek have teased the arrival of a new bike in a social media post. However, whilst logic - and what we know of cycling's entrenched product cycles - would dictate that it's likely to be a new Trek Émonda, we're not quite so sure.

Sharing a video which featured close ups of a sponsor correct Trek bike, the team wrote: "Something new has arrived at the Giro d'Italia this morning". 

Sam Gupta
Sam Gupta
Video Manager

After discovering his love of cycling in college, Sam has always kept two wheels very close. Having spent over five years working in a couple of local bike shops, it's fair to say he enjoys getting hands on. He also loves to push himself to ride ever longer distances and to explore as many new places as possible. 

Sam has been Cycling Weekly's video manager since January 2022. You'll find him on our YouTube channel where he brings you the latest cycling tech news, rides, reviews and all of the most important new launches while taking in some incredible cycling adventures too.

