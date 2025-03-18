This Continental GP5000S TR tyre deal makes the race-winning rubber cheaper than the budget alternative

It's up there as the best road tyre on the market now at one of the lowest prices we've seen at Merlin Cycles

Continental recently launched the Grand Prix TR which the brand claims is a more budget tyre sibling to one of the best road tyres on the market – the GP5000S TR. However, this deal I've found on the superior Continental GP5000S TR tyre is still cheaper than the new Continental tyre.

Both Merlin Cycles US and Merlin Cycles UK have a 36% discount on either the 25mm or 28mm versions of the GP5000S TR tyres. The discount brings the price down from $89.20 to $56.69 in the US and from £84.95 to £53.99 for UK shoppers.

Continental GP5000S TR Tyre:Was $89.20, now $56.69 at Merlin Cycles US Was £84.95, now £53.99 at Merlin Cycles UK

Continental GP5000S TR Tyre:
Was $89.20, now $56.69 at Merlin Cycles US
Was £84.95, now £53.99 at Merlin Cycles UK

This is the best GP5000 S TR price we've seen so far this year – it's only in the Black wall 25mm or 28mm sizing. If you want another size or a tan wall version check out Competitive Cyclist – they have all the size options, but you'll have to pay almost full price.

Price check: $74.95 at Amazon| $86.95 at Competitive Cyclist | $92 at Sigma Sports

