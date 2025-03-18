This Continental GP5000S TR tyre deal makes the race-winning rubber cheaper than the budget alternative

Continental recently launched the Grand Prix TR which the brand claims is a more budget tyre sibling to one of the best road tyres on the market – the GP5000S TR. However, this deal I've found on the superior Continental GP5000S TR tyre is still cheaper than the new Continental tyre.

Both Merlin Cycles US and Merlin Cycles UK have a 36% discount on either the 25mm or 28mm versions of the GP5000S TR tyres. The discount brings the price down from $89.20 to $56.69 in the US and from £84.95 to £53.99 for UK shoppers.

It's one of the lowest prices we've ever seen on these and if you're getting your bike prepped for summer with some fresh rubber, then it's a deal worth snapping up fast.

Continental claims the Grand Prix 5000S TR sets the standard in road tubeless-ready tyre technology. The brand also says it's the lightest, fastest version to date and comes with increased puncture protection. The carcass of the Grand Prix 5000S TR features a robust construction that is designed to be impervious against damage and penetration from foreign objects.

The German tyre manufacturer says it makes its tyre a versatile, low weight and attractive tyre offering. It also features the brand's BlackChili Compound – aimed to deliver the best balance of grip and rolling resistance in a road cycling tyre.

These brand claims come backed by real-world testing and pro-level performance – the GP5000 in the 2024 Tour de France claimed the joint title for the most stage wins and was used by more teams in the race than any other.