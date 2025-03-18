This Continental GP5000S TR tyre deal makes the race-winning rubber cheaper than the budget alternative
It's up there as the best road tyre on the market now at one of the lowest prices we've seen at Merlin Cycles
Continental recently launched the Grand Prix TR which the brand claims is a more budget tyre sibling to one of the best road tyres on the market – the GP5000S TR. However, this deal I've found on the superior Continental GP5000S TR tyre is still cheaper than the new Continental tyre.
Both Merlin Cycles US and Merlin Cycles UK have a 36% discount on either the 25mm or 28mm versions of the GP5000S TR tyres. The discount brings the price down from $89.20 to $56.69 in the US and from £84.95 to £53.99 for UK shoppers.
It's one of the lowest prices we've ever seen on these and if you're getting your bike prepped for summer with some fresh rubber, then it's a deal worth snapping up fast.
Continental GP5000S TR Tyre:
Was $89.20, now $56.69 at Merlin Cycles US
Was £84.95, now £53.99 at Merlin Cycles UK
This is the best GP5000 S TR price we've seen so far this year – it's only in the Black wall 25mm or 28mm sizing. If you want another size or a tan wall version check out Competitive Cyclist – they have all the size options, but you'll have to pay almost full price.
Price check: $74.95 at Amazon| $86.95 at Competitive Cyclist | $92 at Sigma Sports
Continental claims the Grand Prix 5000S TR sets the standard in road tubeless-ready tyre technology. The brand also says it's the lightest, fastest version to date and comes with increased puncture protection. The carcass of the Grand Prix 5000S TR features a robust construction that is designed to be impervious against damage and penetration from foreign objects.
The German tyre manufacturer says it makes its tyre a versatile, low weight and attractive tyre offering. It also features the brand's BlackChili Compound – aimed to deliver the best balance of grip and rolling resistance in a road cycling tyre.
These brand claims come backed by real-world testing and pro-level performance – the GP5000 in the 2024 Tour de France claimed the joint title for the most stage wins and was used by more teams in the race than any other.
Thank you for reading 20 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1