Continental launches Grand Prix TR with the goal of offering GP5000 qualities at a fraction of the price
The GP5000 remains one of the most popular tyres in cycling - but this new release aims to provide many of the benefits in a more affordable package
Continental has unveiled the Grand Prix TR, a new road tyre designed to deliver the benefits of tubeless-ready technology in what the brand calls "an accessible package".
Positioned within Continental's endurance segment, the Grand Prix TR is aimed at cyclists looking for a dependable all-rounder for training, commuting, and long-distance rides.
The big news though, is that the tyre promises to be a slightly more puncutre-resistant little brother to the popular GP5000, for less cash. The new tyre costs £61.95 to be precise, around two-thirds of the GP5000S TR's £84.95 price tag.
The Grand Prix TR debuts a new 4-ply construction that Continental claims 'balances low weight with puncture protection'. The tyre also features Continental’s renowned BlackChili compound - the same as the GP5000 - which we already know to provide ample grip, and responsiveness on the road.
Hannah Ferle, Road Product Manager at Continental Tires, emphasised the brand’s goal of reducing costs on the new tyre.
“We recognised that many riders wanted to experience some of the performance benefits of our top-tier race tyres in a more accessible package. With the Grand Prix TR, we’ve brought tubeless-ready technology, strong puncture protection, and excellent rolling resistance to a wider audience. It delivers a smooth, confident ride across a variety of road surfaces—making it a tyre for every ride.”
The new Grand Prix TR, Continental says, is part of the brand's ongoing effort to make advanced tyre technology available to a broader range of cyclists. While engineered for endurance riding, the tyre is designed to sit as a middle-of-the-road option for performance riders, retaining key performance elements from its race-focused predecessors, ensuring riders don’t have to compromise on speed and efficiency.
Continental is offering the Grand Prix TR in a range of sizes, from 25mm to 32mm, which does seem a little on the narrow side by modern-day standards, particularly for a tubeless tyre. Fashion officianardo's will be happy, though: the fresh rubber will be available in both Black and Transparent Sidewall options - I know which ones I would be choosing!
If you aren't yet on board with the tubeless revolution, Continental has also released a tube-type version in select sizes for riders who prefer traditional inner tubes. The Grand Prix TR will be available worldwide from 4 March 2025, with a retail price of £54.95/€61.95 per tyre.
For more information, visit continental-tires.com.
Joe is Cycling Weekly's tech writer. He's always had a love for bikes, since first riding a two wheeled steed before the age of four. Years down the line, Joe began racing at 16, and enjoyed great experiences internationally, racing in Italy, Spain and Belgium to name a few locations. Always interested in tech, Joe even piloted his Frankenstein hill climb bike to a Junior National Title in 2018. After taking a step back from elite level racing in April 2022, Joe joined our team as a freelancer, before becoming Tech Writer in May 2023.
