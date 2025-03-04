Continental launches Grand Prix TR with the goal of offering GP5000 qualities at a fraction of the price

The GP5000 remains one of the most popular tyres in cycling - but this new release aims to provide many of the benefits in a more affordable package

Continental Grand Prix TR is seen on a wheel rim close up
(Image credit: Continental)
Joe Baker
By
published

Continental has unveiled the Grand Prix TR, a new road tyre designed to deliver the benefits of tubeless-ready technology in what the brand calls "an accessible package".

Positioned within Continental's endurance segment, the Grand Prix TR is aimed at cyclists looking for a dependable all-rounder for training, commuting, and long-distance rides.

Joe Baker
Joe Baker
Tech Writer

Joe is Cycling Weekly's tech writer. He's always had a love for bikes, since first riding a two wheeled steed before the age of four. Years down the line, Joe began racing at 16, and enjoyed great experiences internationally, racing in Italy, Spain and Belgium to name a few locations. Always interested in tech, Joe even piloted his Frankenstein hill climb bike to a Junior National Title in 2018.  After taking a step back from elite level racing in April 2022, Joe joined our team as a freelancer, before becoming Tech Writer in May 2023. 

