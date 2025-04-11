Tech Roundup: A gravel bike with 57mm tyre clearance, a not-smart, but very smart watch for cyclists, and new rubber from Enve, and Hutchinson

Each week, we round up the latest tech developments from across the cycling industry - and this week, the story once again is wider tyres. Allied has unveiled a new evolution of its gravel-racing Able complete with ultra wide 57mm tyre clearance, while ENVE’s new Hex tyre promises speed and grip across mixed terrain.

Hutchinson expands its Caracal line with a more versatile option, Bravur nods to vintage racing style with a new timepiece, and POC refines comfort with a redesigned chamois and fresh seasonal apparel. Whether you’re chasing performance gains or just staying curious, here’s what’s new this week.

Allied gravel bike

The new design fits even wider rubber than before, enough to fit a 2.3 inch mountain bike tyre (Image credit: Allied)

Allied Cycle Works has launched the latest evolution of its Able gravel race bike, and it’s clear that the brand has its eyes firmly set on the increasingly technical world of gravel racing. With clearance for tyres up to 57mm wide and a geometry built to tame rock gardens and flow through fast dirt tracks alike, this isn’t your average gravel rig.

The updated carbon frame now includes integrated in-frame storage, repositioned lower on the down tube to avoid clashing with bottle cages. Allied has also fully integrated the cabling and added a two-position stem, letting riders tweak their bar height for comfort or aero gains depending on the day’s mission.

A slack 70.5-degree head angle and a 428mm rear centre add up to a long-ish wheelbase for stability at speed, but Allied claims it’s kept the handling sharp enough to dart through tight lines and tricky descents. Claimed frame weights range from 900g to 1,030g depending on size.

You can spec the Able in SRAM Rival, Force or Red XPLR AXS mullet builds, all with Industry Nine carbon wheels, or opt for a frameset-only option at $4,000. As always with Allied, custom finish options are available, and the bike is available direct online or through select dealers in the US, Canada and the UK.

Bravur STR

The watch face is a nod to the St. Raphael cycling team, a 1960s icon. (Image credit: Bravur)

Bravur has added a new model to its Team Heritage collection, this time tipping its cap to the legendary St. Raphaël squad of the 1960s. The STR takes cues from the team’s bold red-and-blue livery, with a crisp white dial, convex red detailing, and a subtle blue flash on the second-hand - all framed in a compact 37mm stainless steel case.

True to Bravur’s formula, it’s powered by a Swiss-made Sellita automatic movement, and finished with a bead-blasted case, available in either natural or black PVD. A cycling cap emblem on the dial and numbered case back keeps the racing theme alive, while modern touches like 10 ATM water resistance and a screw-down crown ensure it’s more than just a dress piece.

Priced from £1,095 and made to order in Sweden, each STR ships with a leather bar bag - a nod to its on-bike ambitions.

Hutchinson Caracal All-road

The new tyre hopes to provide a mixture of speed and grip suited to all-road mixed surface riding. (Image credit: Hutchinson)

French brand Hutchinson has expanded its Caracal gravel range with the addition of the Caracal all-road - a tyre aimed squarely at riders who don't want to overthink their route (or their setup). Designed to handle a mix of paved and unpaved terrain, it’s a tyre for those spontaneous detours onto gravel tracks or bridleways, mid-road ride.

While it shares a casing with the race-proven Caracal Race - Hutchinson’s top-tier competition tyre - the all-road adds a layer of polyamide under the tread for improved puncture protection. The 127 TPI SwiftEasy casing hopes to balances suppleness with durability, while the Mach Tread 3.0 rubber compound (borrowed from Hutchinson’s fast road tyres) should give the tyre low rolling resistance and cornering grip in equal measure.

A slick central tread keeps things fast on the asphalt, while more pronounced side knobs improve confidence when the terrain gets looser. Available only in a 700x35mm width and with black or tan sidewalls, it’s aimed at the crossover crowd - roadies keen to explore and gravel riders who still love a fast, smooth roll.

Tubeless-ready and made to perform all year round, the Caracal all-road brings a welcome dose of versatility to Hutchinson’s growing gravel ecosystem.

Enve HEX gravel tyre

Wider tyres are here to stay! (Image credit: Enve)

Enve has expanded its gravel portfolio with the launch of the Hex - a new all-rounder tyre designed for speed and confidence on mixed terrain. As the name suggests, the tread pattern is made up of tightly packed hexagonal blocks, giving it a distinctive look and, more importantly, says Enve, a consistent feel on everything from hardpack to loose-over-dry surfaces.

The idea here is uniform traction without giving up rolling speed, and Enve says the Hex’s block design allows the tyre to conform to the terrain without squirming under pressure. It’s a design that promises surefootedness through corners and a quick return to pace when the trail opens up.

The Hex is available in 40, 44, and 48mm widths, making it a solid match for everything from lean race rigs to more adventure-focused setups. There’s no word yet on a wet-specific version, but for fast summer miles, this looks like a compelling option.

POC Cadence collection

POC says its new chamois is inspired by a data driven construction, to get more people more comfortable. (Image credit: POC)

POC has just unveiled its highly anticipated Cycling Apparel Collection for Spring, titled 'Cadence,' alongside an innovative new chamois pad, 'Novus.'

The Novus chamois, designed with data-driven insights, offers a wider and more detailed fit, challenging traditional cycling pad designs to enhance comfort and performance for both male and female riders - according to POC.

In addition to Cadence, which includes bib shorts, jerseys, and accessories, POC introduces the 'Motion' collection for mountain biking, blending new innovations with timeless styles. These collections come in vibrant seasonal colours, offering something fresh and exciting for cycling enthusiasts.