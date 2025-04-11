Tech Roundup: A gravel bike with 57mm tyre clearance, a not-smart, but very smart watch for cyclists, and new rubber from Enve, and Hutchinson

Allied's latest release is proof that tyres are only getting wider

Tyres on the left and right and a watch in the middle
(Image credit: Enve, Bravur, Hutchinson)
Joe Baker's avatar
By
published

Each week, we round up the latest tech developments from across the cycling industry - and this week, the story once again is wider tyres. Allied has unveiled a new evolution of its gravel-racing Able complete with ultra wide 57mm tyre clearance, while ENVE’s new Hex tyre promises speed and grip across mixed terrain.

Hutchinson expands its Caracal line with a more versatile option, Bravur nods to vintage racing style with a new timepiece, and POC refines comfort with a redesigned chamois and fresh seasonal apparel. Whether you’re chasing performance gains or just staying curious, here’s what’s new this week.

Joe Baker
Joe Baker
Tech Writer

Joe is Cycling Weekly's tech writer. He's always had a love for bikes, since first riding a two wheeled steed before the age of four. Years down the line, Joe began racing at 16, and enjoyed great experiences internationally, racing in Italy, Spain and Belgium to name a few locations. Always interested in tech, Joe even piloted his Frankenstein hill climb bike to a Junior National Title in 2018.  After taking a step back from elite level racing in April 2022, Joe joined our team as a freelancer, before becoming Tech Writer in May 2023. 

