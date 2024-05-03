Friday roundup: Cervélo updates the Áspero plus an endurance bike from Bianchi, a gravel tire from Hutchinson and Pinarello's summer clothing

The popularity of gravel riding is likely aided by its scope, it runs the gamut from slow-paced bikepacking trips to competitive racing. The latter is the focus of two of this week's entries, a Cervélo gravel bike and a Hutchinson tire, both with claims of being faster than ever.

We're back on tarmac for the rest of the roundup. Our second featured bike - a Bianchi Infinito - is built for the road, as is the new summer clothing range from Pinarello.

Cervélo refreshes the Áspero

(Image credit: Cervelo)

When Cervélo originally released the Áspero in 2019, it was one of the first brands to embrace the ‘gravel race’ platform; here was a bike meant for off-road speed rather than bikepacking trips, and it borrowed much from Cervélo’s stable of race bikes. Now it’s been updated, but rather than a complete overhaul the new model features what’s described as “a bunch of small improvements that add up to a lot”.

Faster but more comfortable is the claim. Cervélo says the bike is more aero than its predecessor by some three watts, which is likely only to impress those who treasure the most marginal of marginal gains. But there are changes here that should prove more noticeable. The seat stays have been dropped further to add some rear-end compliance while the front end is less stiff. The stays have more clearance too, in case the terrain turns muddy.

(Image credit: Cervelo)

A couple of the changes should make the Áspero more practical. The bottom bracket is now threaded - using the T47 standard - while the rear derailleur hanger is SRAM’s Universal model, which allows the use of its Transmission drivechains. The cable routing has been tidied up too.

The four build options feature SRAM Rival XPLR AXS 1 and Apex XPLR AXS 1 drivechains as well as Shimano’s GRX RX820, and RX610, both which use a double chainset. The first of these is the range-topper and comes specced with a Reserve 40/44 wheelset, while the Apex and GRX builds are equipped with Fulcrum Rapid Red and Alexrims Boondocks wheels - all are shod in 40mm wide WTB Vulpine tires.

Hutchinson launch ‘fastest ever’ gravel tire

(Image credit: Hutchinson)

Bold claims accompany many releases, especially if the product has a racing bent. Take Hutchinson’s newest gravel tire, the Caracal. The Race model, according to the press material, is the product of the French brand’s singular objective to deliver its elite teams and athletes with the fastest gravel tire possible. It says the Caracal Race has outperformed “similar race tires from competitors” by up to 35% in independent tests commissioned by the brand.

In order to succeed, Hutchinson says it used two of its existing race tire technologies, the SwiftEasy casing and the Mach Tread 3.0 compound, and applied them to the tanwall-only 700 x 40mm gravel tire. The former has a less layer at the centre, which is said to improve flexibility and reduce rolling resistance, while the latter is Hutchinson’s fastest compound, one that’s also harder and designed to be more resistant to tearing.

(Image credit: Hutchinson)

However, this being a race tire, there's no bead-to-bead protection, with suppleness and a lower rolling resistance - some 40% lower than its other semi-slick gravel offerings - taking precedence over puncture resistance. If you’re after greater protection, often a feature of the best gravel tires, Hutchinson also offers the Caracal with a traditional casing and its Hardskin bead-to-protection. Again, in a 700 x 40mm size only.

Bianchi expands the Infinito range

(Image credit: Bianchi)

Another product release, another promise. But this time it's the antithesis of the ‘stiffer' 'lighter' or 'faster’ variety. Instead Bianchi says its newest Infinito endurance bike will deliver greater comfort over long miles; likely to be music to the ears of those who love the aesthetics of a modern road bike but find many of them a little too long and low when it comes to the riding position.

Bianchi aims to achieve its goal of superior comfort via the tried and tested 1-2 punch employed by many of the best endurance bikes: a raised headtube and clearance for wider tires. The bike comes with 32mm tires and combines a generous stack height with a shorter reach. Like previous Infinitos, it also employs longer chainstays - 415 or 420mm depending on the frame size - for a little more stability. After all, assured handling should also be the trademark of any decent endurance machine.

(Image credit: Bianchi)

Other noteworthy details include fully integrated cabling. Not only does it make for a clean looking bike it also means the Infinito is compatible with the Italian brand’s new integrated carbon fiber handlebar if you fancy upgrading in the pursuit of a little more aerodynamic efficiency.

Aiming to reach a wider audience through more palatable price points, Bianchi is releasing this latest Infinito in three models. The range-topper features a Shimano Ultegra Di2 groupset while the other two are equipped with mechanical 105. Whichever you opt for, they come in two colorways - purple and, fortunately for the purists, the brand’s iconic celeste. Suggested retail prices in euros have the bikes ranging from 2,599 to 5,299.

Pinarello’s warm weather clothing

(Image credit: Pinarello)

Pinarello’s latest spring-summer apparel range comprises three lines: the Dogma F, the F9 and the F7. Each of these is named after one of the Italian marque’s road bikes and features a men's and women's short-sleeved jersey and bib shorts designed for warm weather riding and with a performance slant to match the corresponding bike.

(Image credit: Pinarello)

Like its two-wheeled namesake the Dogma F kit is a pretty slick affair. Befitting of the bike’s WorldTour status, the jersey and bibs use an aero performance fit that looks race-ready. The jersey is made using Pinarello’s Carbon Fiber and Dragzero fabrics; the Carbon Fiber is said to be both anti-static and antibacterial, capable of absorbing and dissipating the body’s electrical charges.

(Image credit: Pinarello)

The F9 line is equally race-orientated - it’s cut in the brand’s race performance fit - and again uses the Carbon Fiber fabric in both the jersey and the bibs, which also feature the brand’s premium D-Throne 4-layer chamois.

The F7 jersey and shorts also use the same race fit but appear to forgo the more technical fabrics in place of materials that Pinarello describes as “lightweight, breathable yet durable”. To complete the range a wind jacket, vest, base layer, cap and socks are also available.