Cannondale’s updated Topstone Carbon is slacker, with increased tyre clearance and downtube storage

The third generation of Cannondale’s gravel all-rounder sticks to its distinctive blueprint but adds a few new developments including downtube storage and more travel on the Lefty fork option

Cannondale Topstone Carbon 1 Lefty gravel bike
(Image credit: Cannondale)
By
published

Cannondale has updated its gravel all-rounder, the Topstone Carbon.

The third generation bike retains many of the signature features from the previous model that we rated highly, including a Lefty suspension fork option and the rear KingPin suspension system, but has incorporated a few updates.

Luke Friend
Freelance writer

Luke Friend has worked as a writer, editor and copywriter for twenty five years. Across books, magazines and websites, he's covered a broad range of topics for a range of clients including Major League Baseball, the National Trust and the NHS. He has an MA in Professional Writing from Falmouth University and is a qualified bicycle mechanic. He has been a cycling enthusiast from an early age, partly due to watching the Tour de France on TV. He's a keen follower of bike racing to this day as well as a regular road and gravel rider. 

