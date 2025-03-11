Cannondale’s updated Topstone Carbon is slacker, with increased tyre clearance and downtube storage

Cannondale has updated its gravel all-rounder, the Topstone Carbon.

The third generation bike retains many of the signature features from the previous model that we rated highly, including a Lefty suspension fork option and the rear KingPin suspension system, but has incorporated a few updates.

(Image credit: Cannondale)

Visually the bike cuts a cleaner silhouette than Topstones of the past thanks to the fully integrated cables across the frameset and the inclusion of the brand’s Conceal stem. The alloy stem comes equipped across the different build options, while the handlebar specification varies between the four model choices. The range topping Ltd uses Easton’s EC90 AX carbon bars, while the entry level 3 relies on Cannondale’s own alloy bars with a 16-degree flare.

As for the frame, it's a stock offering across the four different models - Ltd, 1, 2 and 3 - which encompass several different build options. Cannondale says that in using its ‘Proportional Response Construction’, each frame size is ‘tuned’ individually, including the geometry and the carbon layup used.

(Image credit: Cannondale)

As mentioned, the Topstone’s front and rear suspension features remain. The KingPin system is present across all the models and uses a thru-axle pivot in the seat tube that enables the rear triangle and the seat post to flex vertically. The result is 30mm of travel, delivered in a way that Cannondale believes improves comfort, even on the roughest of trails, but is also both durable and easy to maintain; a knock of some of the integrated suspension systems used on mountain bikes is that they are neither of these.

(Image credit: Cannondale)

The Left Oliver fork is offered as an option on the Topstone Carbon 1 model. Thanks to a few tweaks to the geometry compared to the previous model, it now delivers 40mm or travel, 10mm more than before. This is aided by a slackening of the head tube angle, with the new angle measuring 70.7 degrees across all frame sizes other than the 47, where this is 69.9 degrees. Combined with a longer fork offset and Cannondale says you have a gravel bike that blends “light and lively” steering, with plenty of stability to deliver “unreal confidence at speed and in the rough stuff."

(Image credit: Cannondale)

The Topstone aims to offer comfort and expert handling over long distances and across challenging terrain, hence the wider tyre clearances both front and rear. While the previous generation topped out at 45mm, the newest iteration can accommodate tyres as wide as 52mm at the rear and either 56mm with the rigid carbon fork and 47mm with the Lefty.

The frame is home to multiple mounting points, including options to run three bottle cages as well as fork mounts for bikepacking bags and cages. It also comes with what Cannondale calls its StashPort storage system, which is located in the down tube. It works in conjunction with a StashBag, and is designed to hold all your ride essentials, such as tyre levers, a small multi-tool and a tubeless repair kit. Interestingly there’s also a removable fender bridge, which adds to the Topstone’s versatility.

Other noteworthy frame details include a BSA 68mm threaded bottom bracket, the option to run an internally-routed 27.2mm dropper post and a Universal Derailleur Hanger.

(Image credit: Cannondale)

As mentioned the Topstone Carbon is offered across four models and ten build and colour configurations.

The range-topper is the Ltd model, which comes equipped with Shimano’s 12-speed GRX 825 Di2 groupset, combining a 48/31t chainset with an 11-34 cassette. It also features Reserve 40 / 44 GR carbon rims, laced to DT Swiss 240 hubs and fitted with 45mm Vittoria Terreno Dry tyres, and a Fizik Terro Argo X3 saddle.

(Image credit: Cannondale)

A notch down in the hierarchy comes the Topstone 1, which comes with the Lefty Oliver suspension forks, a SRAM Rival / Eagle GX AXS 12-speed groupset that pairs a 42t single chainring with a 10-52t cassette. It too comes with the same Reserve carbon rims but with a Lefty front hub and DT Swiss 370 hub on the rear, 44mm WTB Riddler tyres, alloy Easton bars and the X5 version of the Terro Argo saddle.

(Image credit: Cannondale)

Moving down the range, there are three build options for the Topstone 2, with a choice of a 1x electronic groupset courtesy of SRAM or a 2x option using Shimano’s 2x GRX mechanical groupset, with this specification available in two paint schemes. Similarly the Topstone 3 is available with 1x and mechanical 2x groupsets, all courtesy of Shimano GRX.

Whilst we've not been able to get our hands on a model ahead of launch, we'll aim to put one through its paces to bring you our thoughts soon.