I have tested over a dozen locks in the last year, and I ended up actually buying this one, which is now over 30% off at Amazon US

The OnGuard Pitbull Mini is a brilliant little lock that balances a high-security level with a low weight, and with this Amazon US discount, it's yours for under $40

In the last year, I have tested over a dozen of the best bike locks, including five of the most angle grinder-resistant. However, this compact little number from OnGuard won me over, and let me tell you why.

Most importantly, the OnGuard Pitbull Mini is a Sold Secure Cycle Diamond-rated bike lock, which means it's highly resistant to attacks from various tools, such as bolt cutters. You might wonder why I chose not to go for one of the brilliant and nearly impenetrably angle grinder-resistant ones I tested.

OnGuard 8006 Pitbull Mini
OnGuard 8006 Pitbull Mini: was $57.97 now $39.90 at Amazon

Save $18 on what is already a bargain bike lock. With a 14mm thick hardened steel shackle and OnGuard's X4P Quattro Locking Mechanism, you can rest assured that your bike is safe and where you left it. The Pitbull Mini also comes with a frame mount and a little feature I love: a little light in the key for easy locking and unlocking in the dark.

View Deal

