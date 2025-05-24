I have tested over a dozen locks in the last year, and I ended up actually buying this one, which is now over 30% off at Amazon US

In the last year, I have tested over a dozen of the best bike locks, including five of the most angle grinder-resistant. However, this compact little number from OnGuard won me over, and let me tell you why.

Most importantly, the OnGuard Pitbull Mini is a Sold Secure Cycle Diamond-rated bike lock, which means it's highly resistant to attacks from various tools, such as bolt cutters. You might wonder why I chose not to go for one of the brilliant and nearly impenetrably angle grinder-resistant ones I tested.

It's simple: the OnGuard Pitbull Mini is only 1.3kg/2.8 lbs, half a kilo lighter than its big angle grinder-resistant sibling, the OnGuard RockSoild. I already carry far too much stuff on my bike, so any easy savings are welcome. Sure, weight is not everything, but when you consider that even at the full price of $60, the Pitbull Mini is well under a quarter of the cost, that's when it starts to look like a no-brainer.

I also don't need a lot of reach from a bike lock, and I never lock up a bike outside the house that I would miss if it were stolen. So, factoring all these things in with this excellent 30% off deal on Amazon is probably the best bike lock deal out there.

OnGuard 8006 Pitbull Mini: was $57.97 now $39.90 at Amazon Save $18 on what is already a bargain bike lock. With a 14mm thick hardened steel shackle and OnGuard's X4P Quattro Locking Mechanism, you can rest assured that your bike is safe and where you left it. The Pitbull Mini also comes with a frame mount and a little feature I love: a little light in the key for easy locking and unlocking in the dark.

This little lock really won me over. Given its low price, it has a near-flawless function; the lock barrel action is smooth, and it feels solid. It also includes little details you would never expect from a bike lock that’s so cheap. The frame mount included in the cost is a rarity now, especially amongst the higher-security bike locks. The inclusion of a little LED in the key to help see the lock in the dark is a neat touch, which OnGuard didn’t need to do and, in theory, could have made this bargain lock even cheaper. It is a great example of why you don't always need the most expensive item; looking closely at the specifications of a product and reading reviews can uncover some gems.

This is a US only offer right now but for all the best deals on the OnGuard Pitbull Mini in your country check out the deals below: