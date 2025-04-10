MAAP teams up with QUOC; first collab is the Gran Tourer XC shoe
Designed for off-road riding the limited-edition shoe features a new colourway and other features
QUOC has teamed up with cycling apparel brand MAAP to release a limited-edition version of its Gran Tourer XC shoes. It marks the first of a series of collaborations between the two fashionable brands.
Designed for off-road riding, the MAAP x QUOC Gran Tourer XC features a new colourway described as ‘fog’ that borrows from the Australian brand’s Alt_RoadTM range of off-road performance apparel, presumably allowing the shoes and the clothing to match. There’s also a MAAP logo on the side of the shoe alongside green and purple accents.
But while some collaborations can be a little narrow in their scope, the limited-edition Gran Tourer XC features what are described as ‘finishing touches’ to differentiate it from the standard model. The heel of the shoe has a purple webbing pull tag, while the tongue is made from a ‘ribbed’ TPU material that’s designed to mould to the foot. There’s also larger ventilation holes on the front of the shoe compared to the original design. All three point to the desire for the shoe to be as practical as it is stylish.
“Collaborating with MAAP has been a gratifying and rewarding process. Much more than creating a new colourway—it was about innovating, iterating and delivering something truly special that resonates with our shared audiences,” says founder Quoc Pham. “The complementary design and values of both brands are reflected in every detail, and what ultimately comes across is our shared passion for pushing the boundaries of cycling.”
Misha Glisovic, MAAP’s Chief Creative Officer concurs:
“We always aim to blur the lines between performance and aesthetics, and collaborating with QUOC allows us to take that vision further. Together, we’ve created a collection that blends performance, comfort and style. We’re looking forward to seeing this first installment of our collaboration put to the test.”
While the collaboration has a contrasting palette to the regular options as well as the aforementioned adornments, it retains all the features of the original Gran Tourer XC. This means the same carbon composite outsole, complete with a TPU tread and replaceable TPU spikes.
As before, the upper material uses what QUOC describes as an “abrasion-resistant microfibre” that’s paired with a rubber toe cap for protection and durability. Elsewhere, there’s padded heel cushioning and gusseted tongue for “all day comfort” and the UK brand’s Dual Dial closure system comprising two BOA-style dials that allow you to adjust the fit while riding. It all adds up to a shoe with a claimed weight of 327g.
The MAAP x QUOC Gran Tourer XC is priced at £250 / €295 / $330 / $480 AUD.
