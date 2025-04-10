MAAP teams up with QUOC; first collab is the Gran Tourer XC shoe

Designed for off-road riding the limited-edition shoe features a new colourway and other features

QUOC X MAAP Gran Tourer XC shoes
(Image credit: QUOC)
By
published

QUOC has teamed up with cycling apparel brand MAAP to release a limited-edition version of its Gran Tourer XC shoes. It marks the first of a series of collaborations between the two fashionable brands.

Designed for off-road riding, the MAAP x QUOC Gran Tourer XC features a new colourway described as ‘fog’ that borrows from the Australian brand’s Alt_RoadTM range of off-road performance apparel, presumably allowing the shoes and the clothing to match. There’s also a MAAP logo on the side of the shoe alongside green and purple accents.

Luke Friend
Freelance writer

Luke Friend has worked as a writer, editor and copywriter for twenty five years. Across books, magazines and websites, he's covered a broad range of topics for a range of clients including Major League Baseball, the National Trust and the NHS. He has an MA in Professional Writing from Falmouth University and is a qualified bicycle mechanic. He has been a cycling enthusiast from an early age, partly due to watching the Tour de France on TV. He's a keen follower of bike racing to this day as well as a regular road and gravel rider. 

