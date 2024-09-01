Cian Uijtdebroeks withdraws from Vuelta a España with Covid-19

Young Belgian struggled early in the race but looked back to his best on Saturday's stage 14

CIan Uijtdebroeks on Stage 13 of the 2024 Vuelta a España
(Image credit: Getty Images)
By
published
in News

Visma-Lease a Bike's mixed Vuelta a España took another blow as Cian Uijtdebroeks withdrew from the race with Covid-19.

His team announced the decision on X (formerly Twitter) hours before the start of stage 15, one of many contenders for the queen stage of this year's race. 

Flo Clifford
