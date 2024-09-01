Cian Uijtdebroeks withdraws from Vuelta a España with Covid-19
Young Belgian struggled early in the race but looked back to his best on Saturday's stage 14
Visma-Lease a Bike's mixed Vuelta a España took another blow as Cian Uijtdebroeks withdrew from the race with Covid-19.
His team announced the decision on X (formerly Twitter) hours before the start of stage 15, one of many contenders for the queen stage of this year's race.
Uijtdebroeks had struggled early on in the Vuelta, feeling "paralysed" in his legs at the end of climbing efforts and unable to locate the source of a problem which has dogged him throughout this year.
But he appeared to be finding form later in the race and was part of a huge team effort controlling Saturday's stage 14. The 21-year-old was a key mountain domestique, putting in a major turn on the final climb of the stage, the Puerto de Leitariegos, as Visma-Lease a Bike attempted to set up a fourth win of this edition for Wout van Aert.
"The early stages of the Vuelta were difficult for me," he told Sporza before stage 14 began. "But now things are sometimes going a bit better."
However, that improvement was short-lived as Visma-Lease a Bike wrote on X on Sunday morning, "We are sad to communicate that Cian Uijtdebroeks will have to withdraw from La Vuelta due to a Covid infection. We wish Cian a speedy recovery. Get well soon, Cian!"
Covid-19 was also responsible for the exits of fellow general classification hopefuls João Almeida (UAE Team Emirates), who was visibly suffering and tumbled from third to 23rd overall the day before his withdrawal, and Thymen Arensman and Laurens de Plus (Ineos Grenadiers).
Get The Leadout Newsletter
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
Uijtdebroeks' withdrawal means defending champion Sepp Kuss, who sits 15th overall, will have to contend without another mountain domestique as the race enters its third week. Sunday's stage 15 features two category 1 climbs and the formidable HC Cuitu Negru, which includes ramps over 25%.
Visma-Lease a Bike had already lost Dylan van Baarle to a broken hip following a nasty crash on Stage 2 and Uijtdebroeks' withdrawal continues a torrid season for the team that won all three Grand Tours last year.
The young Belgian shot to prominence by achieving eighth place on his Grand Tour debut in the Vuelta last year after a promising early career, including winning the Tour de l'Avenir in 2022.
A high-profile switch from Bora-Hansgrohe to Grand Tour winning machine Visma-Lease a Bike for 2024 was intended to build on that promise, but his first season with the Dutch outfit has been more mixed. He was forced to withdraw from the Giro d'Italia with illness, having spent spells in the best young rider's jersey, and was knocked out of general classification contention early in the Vuelta.
Thank you for reading 20 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
-
-
This was the sort of puncture that demands you remove the tubeless tyre and put an inner tube in — the mess would have been visible from space
CW's columnist is a convert to fat tyres and tubeless set ups — less so his friend Bernard
By Michael Hutchinson Last updated
-
Kaden Groves beats Wout van Aert in two-up sprint on Vuelta a España stage 14
Visma-Lease a Bike controlled the action all day for Van Aert but the Belgian couldn't hold off Groves in Villablino
By Flo Clifford Published
-
Kaden Groves beats Wout van Aert in two-up sprint on Vuelta a España stage 14
Visma-Lease a Bike controlled the action all day for Van Aert but the Belgian couldn't hold off Groves in Villablino
By Flo Clifford Published
-
Wildcard Pablo Castrillo denies Max Poole to take Vuelta a España stage 12 victory
Spaniard takes emotional victory with hard-fought solo mountain break, Ben O'Connor holds on to GC lead
By James Shrubsall Published
-
Ben O'Connor's Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale handed four yellow cards at Vuelta a España
The race leader's team were penalised for obstruction on Wednesday
By Adam Becket Published
-
Who's leading the 2024 Vuelta a España after stage 14?
The full general classification, along with the latest stage result, and the standings for the other jerseys
By Cycling Weekly Published
-
Eddie Dunbar escapes to victory on stage 11 of the Vuelta a España as Primož Roglič takes time back on Ben O'Connor
Huge break decides day in Galicia as race leader ships over 30 seconds to chasers
By Adam Becket Published
-
As one Vuelta a España rider soldiers on with symptoms, has the Covid bubble burst?
Isaac Del Toro will continue to ride while others fall by the wayside
By James Shrubsall Published
-
The Vuelta a España is chaos, and proof you shouldn’t try to be too clever in cycling
Ben O’Connor could win the whole race after being gifted the lead by Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe last week
By Adam Becket Published
-
Ben O'Connor rides into the red jersey with breakaway win on stage 6 of the Vuelta a España
O’Connor achieves Grand Tour treble with Vuelta stage win and takes over the overall race lead from Primož Roglič
By Tom Thewlis Published