Astana riders star in their own bizarre rap video

Who signed off on this?

Have you ever wondered which riders from the professional peloton are the best rappers?

No, neither have we.

But despite that, riders from Astana have starred in their very own bizarre rap video.

Pro teams are keen to stand out from the pack, get their sponsors into the headlines and put on a show.

>>> EF Education First unveil stylish new tie-dye Rapha kit on eve of Tour Down Under

While that usually happens in the peloton, with superhuman efforts on the bike, Astana have taken an avant garde approach.

The video includes team boss Alexandre Vinokourov and features some pretty questionable lyrics.

Lines like “Our leaders of the gang, this is Jakob Fuglsang” and “It’s Lopez superman, climbing fast is his plan” make this a pretty…unforgettable….video.

Belgian Laurens de Vreese has apparently being given the honour of fronting the hottest (okay, only) rap group to come out of the professional peloton.

The video was posted on Twitter on Monday (January 14) and caused quite a stir.

In the tweet, the team said: “The first ever pro cycling rap by Astana Pro Team.

“Talented riders, but even more talented rappers?”

We’re not so sure.

>>> After Edvald Boasson Hagen’s epic Zwift session, you share your hardcore turbo training stories

Some fans were on board with the idea calling it “outstanding”, while others were less enthusiastic.

One said: “Just why?”

Another fan said: “Your boy Laurens de Vreese comes in hard.”

Astana aren’t the only team to try and break into the music charts.

André Greipel has released two songs during his prestigious career, including one with Maux who has also written a song about Alberto Contador.

While Muax – ‘famous’ for his songs about professional cyclists – does most of the rapping, Greipel joins in with the odd word every now and again, until you reach the 1-17 mark, when ‘Da Gorrilla’ launches into his own verse.

In 2017, André Greipel then released a song called ‘Go Gorrilla’ that saw the German sprinter don a gorilla costume.