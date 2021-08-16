Alexandre Vinokourov returns to Astana as team confirms its future is secure for 2022
The team boss was ousted in June before now returning a couple of months later
By Jonny Long
Alexandre Vinokourov is returning to Astana ahead of the 2022 season only two months after he was ousted from his position as team principal.
The 47-year-old was fired from his position on the eve of the Tour de France, having already survived an earlier coup in 2020 when he was relieved of his duties before being re-instated a few days later due to staff unrest with the decision.
Vinokourov's return follows co-title sponsor Premier Tech announcing two weeks ago it would be ending its partnership with the team, returning total control of the outfit to the Kazakh shareholders.
Astana have since confirmed the team will be able to continue into the 2022 season, with Vinokourov overseeing recruitment and the sporting side of the squad, with new riders expected to be signed soon.
>>> Cardiff student Illi Gardner breaks women's Everesting record
"The Astana team’s future in the WorldTour peloton is secured for 2022 with the team’s Kazakh shareholders confirming they will continue as team owner and title sponsor for the upcoming season," a statement from the team read.
"Alexandre Vinokurov has been reappointed as Sports Team Principal for the 2022 season and will oversee the rider and staff recruitment and sporting operations.
"With preparations underway for the team’s 17th year in the peloton, announcements regarding rider contract extension and new rider signings will be made in the near future.
"Astana had envisaged Premier Tech being a new long-term partner for the WorldTour team, but it appears the Kazakh shareholders will now return to being responsible for the majority of the financial backing for the team."
"We were proud to have them with us for some of the team’s most important moments including multiple Tour de France stage wins and Monument victories,"
Yana Seel, Astana's managing director, said at the time of the announcement that Premier Tech would be stepping down as a partner.
"Although we envisaged a long-term collaboration between Premier Tech and our Kazakh shareholders as co-owners, unfortunately, it has not been possible to align the respective visions for the team’s future. As such, Premier Tech will conclude their investment at the end of this season."
Hi. I'm Cycling Weekly's Weekend Editor. I like writing offbeat features and eating too much bread when working out on the road at bike races.
Before joining Cycling Weekly I worked at The Tab and I've also written for Vice, Time Out, and worked freelance for The Telegraph (I know, but I needed the money at the time so let me live).
I also worked for ITV Cycling between 2011-2018 on their Tour de France and Vuelta a España coverage. Sometimes I'd be helping the producers make the programme and other times I'd be getting the lunches. Just in case you were wondering - Phil Liggett and Paul Sherwen had the same ham sandwich every day, it was great.
