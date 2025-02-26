The aero frameset used by XDS Astana can now be bought in the UK, and it might be the new most-affordable model on the WorldTour

XDS Carbon-Tech’s X-Lab AD9 frameset now available for purchase in the UK for £2,553

Astana XDS X-Lab race bike
(Image credit: Astana XDS)
Tom Thewlis
By
published

The Chinese aero frames used by the XDS Astana team are now available in the UK for purchase, with the frameset now listed online for £2,553.

The team formerly known as Astana Qazaqstan became XDS Astana in December last year after the Chinese firm acquired naming rights for the squad managed by Alexander Vinokourov, with its riders on the brand-new X-LAB AD9 machine.

News and Features Writer

Tom has been writing for Cycling Weekly since 2022 and his news stories, rider interviews and features appear both online and in the magazine. 

Since joining the team, he has reported from some of professional cycling's biggest races and events including the Tour de France and the World Championships in Glasgow. He has also covered major races elsewhere across the world. As well as on the ground reporting, Tom writes race reports from the men's and women's WorldTour and focuses on coverage of UK domestic cycling. 

 

