A steel fixed-gear machine is the only bike you’ll ever need – here’s why

In a world of readily available carbon-frame bikes with 12-speed cassettes and compact cranks that allow you to spin up your local monster hill at your preferred cadence, why would you opt to ride a steel fixed -gear bike? Allow me to convince you...

Simon Warren&#039;s fixed gear bike close up
Riding fixed comes with a great simplicity
(Image credit: Andy Jones for Future)
A quick definition: A fixed-gear bicycle (or fixie), like the very first safety bicycles introduced in 1885 by John Kemp Starley in Coventry, England, is the simplest and, some (like me) would argue, the purest form of the bicycle.

A fixie has a direct drivetrain in which a single chainring is connected by a chain to a single sprocket without a ratchet system. This means that the bicycle has a single gear that turns the drive wheel in sync with the pedals without the option of freewheeling (a pernicious habit in any case). If you’re moving forward, your pedals are turning. No exceptions.

