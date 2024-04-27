Why the best commute will always be aboard my old steel fixie

Charming, simple, and always a great workout, this is the perfect town bike

Atom blue fixed gear bike
(Image credit: Future (Joe Baker))
Joe Baker
By Joe Baker
published

Commuting on my steel fixed gear bike has become a regular part of my day, a reliable and enjoyable way to navigate the streets of my home town, Oxford. Fixies, or fixed gear bikes, are straightforward machines that offer a no-frills approach to cycling. There's something inherently satisfying about hopping on and pedaling away without the need to fiddle with gears - you're always in the right gear because, well, there's only the one!

Atom blue fixed gear bike


(Image credit: Future (Joe Baker))

Thank you for reading 20 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Joe Baker
Joe Baker
Tech Writer

Joe is Cycling Weekly's tech writer. He's always had a love for bikes, since first riding a two wheeled steed before the age of four. Years down the line, Joe began racing at 16, and enjoyed great experiences internationally, racing in Italy, Spain and Belgium to name a few locations. Always interested in tech, Joe even piloted his Frankenstein hill climb bike to a Junior National Title in 2018.  After taking a step back from elite level racing in April 2022, Joe joined our team as a freelancer, before becoming Tech Writer in May 2023. 

Latest