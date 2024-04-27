Why the best commute will always be aboard my old steel fixie

Commuting on my steel fixed gear bike has become a regular part of my day, a reliable and enjoyable way to navigate the streets of my home town, Oxford. Fixies, or fixed gear bikes, are straightforward machines that offer a no-frills approach to cycling. There's something inherently satisfying about hopping on and pedaling away without the need to fiddle with gears - you're always in the right gear because, well, there's only the one!



(Image credit: Future (Joe Baker))

I stumbled on my fixie through a London-based forum about a year and a half ago. It is branded 'Atom', however these are actually just decals - I don't know the exact history of the frameset.

Attracted initially by its aesthetic, a closer look revealed that beneath its blue and chrome exterior lay a custom hand-built Colombus steel frame, with a Cinelli bar and stem, and even an old-school white Turbo saddle - pretty dependable parts. It may not have been brand new, but it was clear that it had been well-loved and well-maintained by its previous owner, which for a town bike, is all you can really ask for.

An 80s style saddle with patina to match (Image credit: Future (Joe Baker))

That said, maintaining it poorly would have been tricky for the previous owner because a fixie is such a low maintenance bike to own. With no gears to adjust or replace, keeping it in good working order is a breeze. It's been over a year, and I've yet to replace a single part. Sure, the front brake pads have seen some heavy use, and yes, the rear tire is wearing out slightly quicker it would on a normal bike but, hey, neither of these parts will cost me more than £30 and a Saturday afternoon! The simplicity of its design means there's less to go wrong, and the parts are built to withstand the rigors of daily riding.

The decals have seen better days... (Image credit: Future (Joe Baker))

Financially, opting for a fixie was a smart choice for me too. For hacking around the old cobbled streets of Oxford, and popping into the odd cafe, an inexpensive bike like this is just perfect.

Besides, bike theft is an unfortunate reality in many UK towns, and Oxford is not exception. An expensive hybrid from the likes of Trek or Cannondale are arguably faster and more comfortable, but my Atom makes more sense for me.

Then there is the bike's charm. It has a story, it's got some rust, some dents, and a truly individual ride feel. It's got character. It has a fairly steep head tube angle too, which makes for incredibly quick handling that, if nothing else, never fails to wake me up on the way into town.

It also gets me fit. One gear in a moderately hilly town like Oxford means that I'll have to on press on at some point in my ride. So, anytime I leave the house I know I'm due to get a good bout of exercise in, which has to be a good thing. While steeper inclines can be a bit of a low cadence grind, so far I have never had to stop and walk my fixie. When that day comes, I'll probably just go and buy a smaller chainring anyway!

Don't get me wrong, this training is old school and far from scientific, but I'd rather be working hard on my fixie than staring down an interval session on a cycle computer...

I'm currently running a 49/17 setup (Image credit: Future (Joe Baker))

As I reflect on my time with my fixie, I'm reminded of the simple pleasures it brings. Bikes were created first and foremost in order for us to get around more efficiently, and that's exactly what my bike achieves for me, in a truly analog manner. It stops me from reaching for my car keys, and provides me with the satisfaction of arriving at my destination under my own power. It's all I need, and nothing more, all in an endearing blue and chrome package...