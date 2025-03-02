'We’re not just trying to build a cycling brand, we want to build a global brand' - meeting MAAP's founders, Jarrad Smith and Oli Cousins

10 years on from the brand's founding in Australia, MAAP are opening up stores worldwide and sponsoring a WorldTour team - here's the story

MAAP&#039;s founders Oli Cousins (left) and Jarrad Smith
(Image credit: MAAP/Alberto Viciana)
Adam Becket
By
published

It all started with a pair of bibshorts. That seems simple enough.

"In the early days of starting the company, we realised that the first thing we needed was the best bibshorts," MAAP co-founder Jarrad Smith explains to Cycling Weekly, in Berlin. "We set about building that, and even today, we still use the blueprint of the bibs which we developed 10 years ago.

Thank you for reading 20 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1