MAAP shows 'intent' for Europe by landing in Amsterdam

The Australian clothing brand opened their first store in Europe last month, in Amsterdam. Cycling Weekly was there to find out what's going right for it

Maap LaB
(Image credit: MAAP/Alberto Viciana)
Adam Becket
By Adam Becket
published

Down one of the famous De Negen Straatjes, or nine streets, of Amsterdam, the city's coolest shopping district, lies MAAP's LaB Amsterdam, the brand's first permanent shop outside of Australia. If you manage to dodge the bikes, which are so ubiquitous in the city, you find will find yourself in the Melbourne outfit's outpost on this side of the world.

The understated shop, full of plain wood and brushed metal, is a key plank in the cycling clothing company's plans to establish more than a foothold in Europe, to be mentioned in the same breath as the likes of Rapha. It's more than a shop too, it's a LaB, which stands for Life Around Bikes, a community hub for MAAP to work from.

Thank you for reading 20 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1