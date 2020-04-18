Score 7/10 Pros Good compressive fit

Comfortable chamois

Cons Stretchy bib straps

Large leg grippers won't be for everyone Price as reviewed: £146

With a price tag of £146, the MAAP Training bib short is not what you’d call ‘entry’ level, despite being the cheapest pair in the Aussie brand’s range.

The body of the shorts is made up of tight panels, one down each thigh and a couple more round the back that create a figure hugging fit. The material isn’t as soft as that used on other models – such as the Assos shorts I recently tested, or on the Rapha Classic II bib shorts.

The stitching is unobtrusive and hasn’t itched or rubbed at any point on my rides. The shorts are a little looser than MAAP’s Team bib shorts, which had what I’d call a ‘compression fit’. The good news is that they feel supportive without being too tight, and on long rides they don’t move up your legs. I had no issues with the fit of the shorts, and found my standard size small to be spot on.

MAAP has always preferred the use of leg grippers, eschewing the popular trend towards ‘raw’ cut leg openings. The grippers are just less than an inch tall on these training bib shorts, making them shorter than those on their higher end Team offerings but they still do a good job of holding the shorts in place.

The dual density chamois feels thinner than those I’ve tested on MAAP’s shorts in the past, bringing it more in line with Rapha’s chamois. I found it to be comfortable, slim and unobtrusive (the opposite of my last pair of MAAP shorts) yet still comfortable.

The bib straps are made of a lightweight mesh, including the back panel, which adds breathability. They could be improved however with a little extra tension and they were too stretchy for my liking and definitely too stretchy for such an expensive set of shorts.

At £146, these are expensive shorts and the stretchy bib straps could leave you feeling a little short changed. Based on my experience, the quality is similar to that on offer from Rapha’s Core bib shorts that come in at £85. If I was looking to buy a premium set of bibs, these wouldn’t by my first choice.