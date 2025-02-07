Colnago's radical new aero bike breaks cover at UAE Tour Women

The Y1Rs was unveiled in December, but is being raced for the first time in the Middle East

Elisa Longo Borghini on the Colnago Y1Rs at the UAE Tour Women
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Adam Becket
By
published
in News

Colnago's radical-looking new aero bike, the Y1Rs, has been raced for the first time at the UAE Tour Women this week.

The bike was unveiled in December, and is an aero option for UAE Team ADQ and UAE Team Emirates XRG for this season, but was not raced at the Tour Down Under last month; instead, the teams waited for their home race to ride it competitively.

Adam Becket
Adam Becket
News editor

Adam is Cycling Weekly’s news editor – his greatest love is road racing but as long as he is cycling, he's happy. Before joining CW in 2021 he spent two years writing for Procycling. He's usually out and about on the roads of Bristol and its surrounds.

Before cycling took over his professional life, he covered ecclesiastical matters at the world’s largest Anglican newspaper and politics at Business Insider. Don't ask how that is related to riding bikes.

