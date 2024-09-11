RideLondon cancelled for 2025, organisers hope to return with new format

The mass-participation cycling event held its 10th edition in 2024. Full refunds have been offered for entrants

RideLondon 2024
Adam Becket
By
published

RideLondon has been cancelled for 2025, with the organisers saying that this is a "pause" not an end for the mass-participation cycling event, the UK's biggest. The news was announced on Wednesday afternoon, with those who have already entered promised a full refund.

The annual ride, organised by London Marathon Events, saw thousands of people ride 30, 60 or 100 miles on a closed-road course on a loop to and from London. It originally took place on a circuit around Surrey, on many of the same roads as the London 2012 road race, as an Olympic legacy event, before moving to Essex in 2022. The 10th edition took place this year.

