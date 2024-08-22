London Duathlon cancelled to 'unforeseen factors' including safety fears over speeding bikes

The fate of one of the world's biggest duathlons follows the similar cancellation of Richmond Park's time trials

Richmond Park
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Adam Becket
By
published

A longstanding duathlon run in one of London's biggest parks has been cancelled due to "unforeseen factors", thought to include safety concerns.

The London Duathlon, which has been advertised as the world's largest run/bike event, sees about 4,000 people run, cycle, then run around Richmond Park. It was due to happen on 8 September, but has been cancelled due to Richmond Park's operator, The Royal Parks, embarking on a review of its cycling policy following "several cycling-related incidents".

Adam Becket
Adam Becket
News editor

Adam is Cycling Weekly’s news editor – his greatest love is road racing but as long as he is cycling on tarmac, he's happy. Before joining Cycling Weekly he spent two years writing for Procycling, where he interviewed riders and wrote about racing. He's usually out and about on the roads of Bristol and its surrounds. Before cycling took over his professional life, he covered ecclesiastical matters at the world’s largest Anglican newspaper and politics at Business Insider. Don't ask how that is related to cycling.

